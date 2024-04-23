Moray Lorry and car involved in crash on A941 near Craigellachie Five fire appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle have been sent to the scene. By Ross Hempseed April 23 2024, 5:08 pm April 23 2024, 5:08 pm Share Lorry and car involved in crash on A941 near Craigellachie Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/moray/6443298/lorry-and-car-crash-on-a941-near-craigellachie/ Copy Link Image: DC Thomson. Emergency services are in attendance at a crash involving a lorry and a car in Moray. The collision occurred just after 4pm on Tuesday, April 23, on the A941 Craigellachie to Elgin road near Telford Bridge. A fire spokesperson confirmed the crash involved a black car and a lorry. Five fire appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle from Inverness have been dispatched to the scene. A police spokesperson said: “The A941 near Craigellachie is closed due to a road crash. Emergency services are at the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.” More to Follow.