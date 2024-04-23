Lorry and car involved in crash on A941 near Craigellachie

Emergency services are in attendance at a crash involving a lorry and a car in Moray.

The collision occurred just after 4pm on Tuesday, April 23, on the A941 Craigellachie to Elgin road near Telford Bridge.

A fire spokesperson confirmed the crash involved a black car and a lorry.

Five fire appliances and a heavy rescue vehicle from Inverness have been dispatched to the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “The A941 near Craigellachie is closed due to a road crash. Emergency services are at the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

More to Follow.