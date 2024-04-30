Elgin residents baffled after piles of offal dumped at football pitch

Elgin residents have been left scratching their heads after several piles of offal were discovered near playing fields.

A woman made the gruesome find while walking her dog near Perimeter Road after working in the allotments on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1pm she and her dog stumbled upon what looked to be several large piles of raw offal with some pieces scattered across the grass.

There were two separate piles at different locations, one to the north-west of the playing fields near the Esso garage and another to the south-east nearer Perimeter Road.

The playing fields are used by Bishopmill United Football Club and New Elgin Junior Football Club.

Keeping her dog on a tight leash away from the strange discovery, she swiftly reported it to the police.

She also shared her findings on social media, and people were baffled as to why someone would dump piles of offal outside.

Some were annoyed, but others were thankful for alerting them so as not to bring their dogs to the playing fields.

A police spokesperson said officer are making enquiries.

They said: “Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, April 30, police received a report of a quantity of meat dumped on a playing field in the Perimeter Road area of Elgin, partner agencies were made aware and inquiries are ongoing.”