‘It’s a really sad day’: Inside Red Robin Records as last customers bid ‘heartbreaking’ farewell

It’s Tuesday afternoon and Red Robin Records is packed with customers, each greeting the owner with a gentle grin as they pick up a coffee or a late lunch.

At first sight, it might look like quite a good day for the Aberdeen cafe and vinyl store.

But there is a somber feeling in the air this time round.

These are among the final visitors to the Correction Wynd venue, which is closing after a months-long fight for survival.

Who are the last shoppers bidding record store a vinyl farewell?

I catch Jenny Sclater grabbing what would be her last Red Robin Records cup of coffee.

She has been coming here every Saturday ever since it opened in 2019, and it’s her partner’s favourite spot to browse the “eclectic” mix of records.

“It’s a shame it’s closing,” the 67-year-old says, as she takes a sip from her black mug.

“It’s been our go-to place for so long, and we love everything about it – it has the best coffee, homemade cakes and the staff have been brilliant over the years.

“It just has that personal touch that no other chain does, and this is exactly why it’s so disappointing to see it go.

“Where would we go now…?”

What happened to Red Robin Records?

For the last few days, regulars have been coming to the city centre spot as often as they could before the venue shut down for good.

Owner Nick Duthie made the “heartbreaking” decision to put an end to his “lifetime’s work” after five years in the business.

He has been desperately trying to keep the cafe afloat for some time now, having had a difficult start due to the pandemic and a lack of passing trade from Union Street.

And as customer numbers began to dwindle and costs continued to rise in recent months, it became impossible to keep it going.

As he turns the key for the final time at 4pm, Nick says the cafe and vinyl store has been a “lifelong dream” of his.

“Letting go was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make,” he says.

“I put everything in, and have trying so hard to make it work despite all the challenges.

“But it’s been so quiet this last few months, it just isn’t viable any more.”

‘It’s a really sad day for everybody’

Right outside the cafe, Nick’s mum Carol Banks is taking a breath of fresh air – barely holding back her tears as she waves another customer goodbye.

The 63-year-old had been helping him at the venue since day one, while the cafe and its brand coffee beans were named after his children – Robyn, eight, and Ethan, six.

“It’s a really sad day,” she says as tears fill her eyes again.

“He’s put so much into this, and we have had so many customers coming in in the last few days to see us and say goodbye.

“Seeing how moved they are by the closure and how many people appreciate this place makes it all the more hard to let go.”

Last customers bid farewell…

Having struggled with social anxiety himself, Nick made sure Red Robin Records was a safe haven for anybody who might be feeling a “bit left out”.

This was exactly the case for Ivo Von Engine, who said this place “saved him” five years ago.

He recalls sitting at the window table with a cup of coffee after the pandemic, when many were left in isolation.

“I just found comfort here,” Ivo says, pointing towards the artwork he’s done for the cafe.

“It truly is a magical place where everyone is welcome.

“But Nick and his mum are just that kind of people – they have kept me sane in the last few years, and looked after me like no other.

“I’m really going to miss this place.”

‘There aren’t many place like this one’

Przemek Zawadski echoed his words, stressing there should be more support for independent businesses.

The 28-year-old is a firm fan of smaller local venues “with character”.

For those reasons – among others – he has been a regular at the Red Robin Records ever since his boss recommended it as something he would “vibe” with.

And when he first visited it about six months ago, the place didn’t disappoint.

Przemek says: “It’s a small, private place, with good music and really good vibes – so I didn’t need any more convincing. I knew it was the right place for me.

“It just has that good feel that I can click with, unlike all the other chain coffee shops.”

He adds: “I’m sure in the next few months, another Starbucks or Costa will pop up somewhere again – but would there be another place like this one?

“It’s a never-ending battle – and it’s disappointing to see another local business go, while the big chains seem to be growing bigger and bigger.”

Hopes there could be a new beginning for Red Robin Records

The Red Robin Records has also been a “must stop” for Kemnay student Raven Jones.

Browsing the boxes filled up with records, he says he would swing by the cafe and vinyl store every time he is in Aberdeen.

It has all the ingredients for a “good place”, the 18-year-old adds.

“Going into a packed cafe can be quite overwhelming for people sometimes, especially if you have any sort of mental health issues or anxiety.

“And this place is just relaxing, with a very nice feel.

“I’m sad to see it closing, but I’m also hoping this is not the end and soon enough they will pop up somewhere else again.”

‘Support local businesses – they give Aberdeen character’

It’s about 3.45pm.

As he waves his last customer goodbye, a shadow passes over Nick’s face and he begins to reminisce about past times.

“It was very hard but it was also very good,” he says.

“And it’s never been just about the money, that’s the thing with independents.

“We put our heart and soul into this, because you truly believe in this and you want to make it work.

“And we did try – and we tried hard.”

Nick turns to one of the walls covered in “extraordinary” artwork of original punk singles, gifted to him by a customer.

On the other side hangs a poster made by Ivo too.

As he cast one last glance at his beloved shop, Nick adds: “Who know what will happen – maybe there will be another chance for us in future.

“And for all the independents left out there, I can only urge people to make use of them and support them.

“They give the city character, and that’s exactly what we need to make it thrive.”

The closure of Red Robin Records come as city chiefs embark on the “biggest redevelopment” of Union Street since its creation, with a central strip of the Granite Mile already closed for works.

