New bubble tea takeaway coming to Mosstodloch

The popular drink that hails from Taiwan has become a worldwide phenomenon.

By Ena Saracevic
The new CUPP base is set to open on June 28. Image: Moss Services via Facebook.
The bubble tea craze has been making it’s way across the world.

And now shoppers in Mosstodloch will be able to pick up the popular drinks at their local service station.

Cupp Bubble Tea, which already has a store in Aberdeen, will be launched in Mosstodloch service station from June 28.

Large queue outside Cupp takeaway in Dundee.
Customers waited longer than an hour to be served when a base opened in Dundee. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DCT Media

Last month saw scores of customers queue up for the shop opening in Dundee, with some waiting more than an hour to make their order.

The business, situated on the main road, said on Facebook: “We are excited to announce the opening of Cupp Mosstodloch!

“With opening day planned for Friday, June 28, it’s not long to wait to get a taste of some delicious boba tea.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal, service station owner Suraj Thapa said he was excited to “bring something new” to Mosstodloch.

He said: “As an independent retailer, it’s important that we introduce new products to our shop.

“People like news things and we’re sure that the bubble tea will be popular amongst customers.”

A cup with bubble tea.
The new takeaway will offer a variety of bubble tea flavours. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson

The service station will also offer a seating area which can accommodate four customers at a time.

What is bubble tea?

Bubble tea is a type of drink which originates from Taiwan and is notable for its use of tapioca balls.

Cupp’s extensive menu has nearly 90 different drinks on its menu including milk teas, fruit teas, brown sugar teas and coffee boba.

Cupp Bubble Tea was founded in 2021 and has since opened more than 30 stores across the UK.

