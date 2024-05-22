Revealed: When delayed and over-budget renovations on procurator fiscal office in Elgin will be completed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray

Revealed: When delayed and over-budget renovations on procurator fiscal office in Elgin will be completed

Costs on the project have soared from an initial £2.2 million to an estimated £3.5 million.

By David Mackay
Exterior of procurator fiscal office in Elgin.
Work on the procurator fiscal's office in Elgin was initially due to end this month. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Extensive and over-budget renovations on the procurator fiscal office in Elgin town centre are expected to continue into July – two months later than originally planned.

The South Street building has been surrounded in fencing since August last year.

The eco-friendly renovation, which was originally budgeted to cost £2.2 million, was due to be completed this month.

However, as costs have spiralled to £3.5 million, the expected completion date has been pushed back to later in the summer.

Looking down South Street with construction traffic.
There has been significant construction works on South Street since last year. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Concerns have been raised by South Street businesses about the impact of extensive construction works at the Elgin procurator fiscal office, Gordon and Macphail and potentially the Junners building are having on footfall.

The Press and Journal can reveal it is hoped the Crown Office project will be completed on July 5. Barriers will be removed from the pavement at about the same time.

Escalating costs at the procurator fiscal office in Elgin

The extensive retrofitting of the procurator fiscal office in Elgin was announced last year as part of the Crown Office’s attempts to reach net zero targets.

All windows have been replaced, a new heating system has been installed and all external walls have been insulated.

However, just months after the work started, costs soared by more than 50% from £2.2 million to £3.5 million.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing condemned the cost as “astronomical”, criticising the policy as “misguided”.

Inverness and Nairn MSP Fergus Ewing has raised concerns about the project. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

He told the Sunday Mail: “Plainly such level of costs are totally unaffordable and really quite absurd.

“It is simply pie in the sky to impose these madcap so called ‘green’ wheezes on householders in Scotland.”

In response, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service stressed it was “committed to ensuring value for public money in all contracts”.

However, it also added it was committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

Conversation