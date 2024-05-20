19 Crepes and Coffee: Meet the Romanian couple who ploughed all their savings into this Elgin business

Six years ago, 19 Crepes and Coffee was just another vacant unit in the centre of Elgin.

Now, the Batchen Street site is a popular cafe – but that makes the transformation sound easy.

At the beginning, Alina and Daniel Brujban ploughed their savings into getting the business off the ground.

Daniel carried out the whole makeover of the unit at 19A Batchen Street into what it is today. He also used to work at fast-food chain KFC in the evenings to cover the bills.

In January 2018, they first opened their doors.

It is fair to saw it has been an eventful journey for the Romanian couple.

‘It has worked out, but it was a bit crazy to plough all our savings’

Mrs Brujban says looking back at taking the plunge to set up the business by using their savings was a “little bit crazy”.

But it has paid off, as the cafe continues to a popular spot for its crepes, paninis, desserts and coffee.

They have two part time staff and two full time staff.

She recalled: “It was dream, we came up to visit a friend and we saw the shop was for rent.

“My husband Daniel did everything in three months to transform the empty unit into what it is today.

“We were a little bit crazy to put all our savings into the business as you don’t know if it will work.

“However if you don’t try, you don’t know if it will work.

“The business has worked out really well and we have built a loyal customer base.

“The biggest challenge has been VAT for us as it can be a struggle.”

The success story of Batchen Street

Batchen Street continues to be hailed as a roaring success in Elgin with its strong offering of cafes and shops.

Alina and Daniel believe it is the town’s best street.

However, they believe closing the street to vehicles could improve the street even more.

The closure of Batchen Street to vehicles for a few hours during the day as part of the Spaces for People measures saw cafes using outdoor seating.

The pair think the introduction of outdoor seating and canopies again would create a buzzing atmosphere.

Daniel said: “Batchen Street is such an amazing place to be and I think it is the best street in Elgin with very nice businesses and friendly owners.

“We would like to see Batchen Street closed for vehicles.

“During Covid, we had 16 seats outside which was fantastic.

“During that summer, everybody wanted to stay outside.”

He added: “It would be great to see all the businesses with outdoor seating and canopies as it would create such a buzzing atmosphere.”

They also revealed they have had chats with Elgin BID about this idea.

And they plan to mention it in a survey about what the £20 million from the UK Government as part of the Long -Term Plan for Towns should be spent on in Elgin.

Could 19 Crepes and Coffee expand?

The couple haven’t ruled out expanding their business in the future.

Daniel said: “We might branch out at some point maybe into a food truck or something else.

“We did consider a bigger space in the Elgin High Street at one point, however business rates stopped that.

“You never know, if the right location came along, we could.”

‘This is our home’

The couple used to live in the city of Ploiești in Romania. There, Daniel ran a traditional Romanian restaurant alongside his brother.

They say Elgin is now their home.

He said: “When people ask us if we have been home recently, we say Elgin is our home.

“It is a small community which is fantastic and it is so lovely to be part of it.

“The people are lovely and welcomed us here so much.

“Even the small things like taking in our bins which is much appreciated.”

What can improve in Elgin?

Here are some things, the pair would like to see in Elgin:

A farmers market on around three times a week in the town centre

Inflatable centre for youngsters and more places to go to in the evenings.

A specialist bread bakery.

Daniel added: “Anytime a new business opens in Elgin it is a great thing.

“We are happy and excited to see the new Thai restaurant opening at some point which will bring more people to Batchen Street.

“We really like Elgin and want to see it refreshed.”

