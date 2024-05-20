19 Crepes and Coffee: Meet the Romanian couple who ploughed all their savings into this Elgin business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

19 Crepes and Coffee: Meet the Romanian couple who ploughed all their savings into this Elgin business

Alina and Daniel Brujban shared their journey to opening an business in the Elgin town centre. And what they want to see improved in the town.

Alina and Daniel Brujban opened up 19 Crepes and Coffee in Elgin after ploughing their savings into the business.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alina and Daniel Brujban opened up 19 Crepes and Coffee in Elgin after ploughing their savings into the business.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
By Sean McAngus

Six years ago, 19 Crepes and Coffee was just another vacant unit in the centre of Elgin.

Now, the Batchen Street site is a popular cafe – but that makes the transformation sound easy.

At the beginning, Alina and Daniel Brujban ploughed their savings into getting the business off the ground.

Daniel carried out the whole makeover of the unit at 19A Batchen Street into what it is today. He also used to work at fast-food chain KFC in the evenings to cover the bills.

In January 2018, they first opened their doors.

It is fair to saw it has been an eventful journey for the Romanian couple.

The unit before the transformation.  Image: 19 Crepes and Coffee

‘It has worked out, but it was a bit crazy to plough all our savings’

Alina and Daniel Brujban opened up 19 Crepes and Coffee in Elgin after ploughing their savings into the business.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs Brujban says looking back at taking the plunge to set up the business by using their savings was a “little bit crazy”.

But it has paid off, as the cafe continues to a popular spot for its crepes, paninis, desserts and coffee.

They have two part time staff and two full time staff.

She recalled: “It was dream, we came up to visit a friend and we saw the shop was for rent.

“My husband Daniel did everything in three months to transform the empty unit into what it is today.

Inside 19 Crepes and Coffee in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We were a little bit crazy to put all our savings into the business as you don’t know if it will work.

“However if you don’t try, you don’t know if it will work.

“The business has worked out really well and we have built a loyal customer base.

“The biggest challenge has been VAT for us as it can be a struggle.”

The success story of Batchen Street

Batchen Street. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Batchen Street continues to be hailed as a roaring success in Elgin with its strong offering of cafes and shops.

Alina and Daniel believe it is the town’s best street.

However, they believe closing the street to vehicles could improve the street even more.

Alina and Daniel Brujban pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The closure of Batchen Street to vehicles for a few hours during the day as part of the Spaces for People measures saw cafes using outdoor seating.

The pair think the introduction of outdoor seating and canopies again would create a buzzing atmosphere.

Daniel said: “Batchen Street is such an amazing place to be and I think it is the best street in Elgin with very nice businesses and friendly owners.

“We would like to see Batchen Street closed for vehicles.

“During Covid, we had 16 seats outside which was fantastic.

“During that summer, everybody wanted to stay outside.”

Alina and Daniel Brujban outside their business 19 Crepes and Coffee. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He added: “It would be great to see all the businesses with outdoor seating and canopies as it would create such a buzzing atmosphere.”

They also revealed they have had chats with Elgin BID about this idea.

And they plan to mention it in a survey about what the £20 million from the UK Government as part of the Long -Term Plan for Towns should be spent on in Elgin.

Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Could 19 Crepes and Coffee expand?

Alina and Daniel Brujban excited for the future. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The couple haven’t ruled out expanding their business in the future.

Daniel said: “We might branch out at some point maybe into a food truck or something else.

“We did consider a bigger space in the Elgin High Street at one point, however business rates stopped that.

“You never know, if the right location came along, we could.”

‘This is our home’

Drone shot of Elgin town centre.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The couple used to live in the city of Ploiești in Romania. There, Daniel ran a traditional Romanian restaurant alongside his brother.

They say Elgin is now their home.

He said: “When people ask us if we have been home recently, we say Elgin is our home.

“It is a small community which is fantastic and it is so lovely to be part of it.

“The people are lovely and welcomed us here so much.

“Even the small things like taking in our bins which is much appreciated.”

Inside the business.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What can improve in Elgin?

Aerial view of St Giles' Church looking across Elgin High Street and rest of town.
Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Here are some things, the pair would like to see in Elgin:

  • A farmers market on around three times a week in the town centre
  • Inflatable centre for youngsters and more places to go to in the evenings.
  • A specialist bread bakery.

Daniel added: “Anytime a new business opens in Elgin it is a great thing.

“We are happy and excited to see the new Thai restaurant opening at some point which will bring more people to Batchen Street.

“We really like Elgin and want to see it refreshed.”

