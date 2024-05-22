Memories of Leanchoil Hospital sister, Jessie Mackie, of Forres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Memories of Leanchoil Hospital sister, Jessie Mackie, of Forres

The well-known nurse retired 31 years ago this week after a long and respected career.

By Lindsay Bruce
Treasured memories of Leanchoil nurse Jessie Mackie.
Treasured memories of Leanchoil nurse Jessie Mackie.

Forres nurse Jessie Mackie was a Leanchoil Hospital institution.

Sister-in-charge of the once bustling maternity and convalescent hospital, she retired during this week, in 1993.

We look back on the life of the Portessie-born mum of two, who has died aged 89.

Nursing ambition

Jessie Watson Wilson was born on April 23 1934. Daughter of George Wilson and his wife Maggie Humphrey Wilson, she was one of six children for the Portessie family.

Jessie attended the village primary school before moving on to Buckie High School. She had her sights set on becoming a nurse from a young age.

In 1951 Jessie was accepted at the pre-nursing college in Elgin, known as the Haugh. Now a hotel and restaurant, the imposing building was the initial training ground for prospective nurses in Moray.

A young Jessie enjoying a well-earned rest from her nursing training. 

From there, Jessie moved on to more formal training at Aberdeen Hospital for Sick Children. She completed this stage of her nursing qualifications in 1954.

She became a state-registered general nurse at Raigmoor in Inverness.

Finding love

In early 1957 Jessie met her future husband Grant Mackie at the Fochabers gala dance.

A postman, Grant owned his own motorbike, which excited Jessie. She soon became his pillion passenger touring the highlands as his girlfriend, before becoming his wife on June 1 1957.

The young couple began married life residing in Mundole Caravan Park. In June 1958 they welcomed their first baby, Kathleen, followed by son Neil in August 1962.

After relocating to a flat in Fleurs Crescent, they eventually found a larger home in Anderson Crescent. When Neil started school Jessie returned to nursing, working part-time at Leanchoil Hospital.

Dr Spence and Sister Jessie Mackie at her retirement party, Leanchoil Hospital, Thursday May 27 1993. Image by Leanchoil Trust/Margaret Allan. 

Learning to drive didn’t come easily so she cycled to work. In 1980 Grant and Jessie purchased a new home on Forbes Hill, Forres. Much closer to Leanchoil, Jessie progressed in her career, advancing to “Sister-in-charge.”

Jessie, centre, celebrating her retirement. Image by Leanchoil Trust/Margaret Allan.

She retired on May 27 1993, after a long and respected career at the Forres hospital.

Culbin Singers

When she wasn’t working Jessie loved to sing. She was part of the congregation at St Laurence Church and was also a valued member of the Culbin Singers. The well-known and respected choral group often toured, with Jessie joining them for a trip to Germany. She had fond memories about her time with the group, especially the trip abroad.

Over their years together Jessie often found herself to be a “golf widow” when committed golfer Grant would wile away the weekends at Forres Golf Club.

Not one to miss out on the fun, Jessue joined the ladies’ section eventually becoming honourary president. She stepped back from her duties in 2016 when dementia began making things “too difficult.”

Final years

As her condition advanced it was decided that Jessie would move in with her daughter Kathleen in Invergowery. There, she joined the Dundee Dementia Choir and for her latter years she eventually resided in Ballhousie Nursing Home, Coupar Angus.

Jessie passed away peacefully on January 31, just three weeks after her daughter died of brain cancer age 65.

She is survived by her son Neil, and grandchildren Sam, Callum, Eugene, David, Andrew and Suzanna. She was also great-grandmother to Sen and Oscar.

