Memories of Leanchoil Hospital sister, Jessie Mackie, of Forres

Forres nurse Jessie Mackie was a Leanchoil Hospital institution.

Sister-in-charge of the once bustling maternity and convalescent hospital, she retired during this week, in 1993.

We look back on the life of the Portessie-born mum of two, who has died aged 89.

Nursing ambition

Jessie Watson Wilson was born on April 23 1934. Daughter of George Wilson and his wife Maggie Humphrey Wilson, she was one of six children for the Portessie family.

Jessie attended the village primary school before moving on to Buckie High School. She had her sights set on becoming a nurse from a young age.

In 1951 Jessie was accepted at the pre-nursing college in Elgin, known as the Haugh. Now a hotel and restaurant, the imposing building was the initial training ground for prospective nurses in Moray.

From there, Jessie moved on to more formal training at Aberdeen Hospital for Sick Children. She completed this stage of her nursing qualifications in 1954.

She became a state-registered general nurse at Raigmoor in Inverness.

Finding love

In early 1957 Jessie met her future husband Grant Mackie at the Fochabers gala dance.

A postman, Grant owned his own motorbike, which excited Jessie. She soon became his pillion passenger touring the highlands as his girlfriend, before becoming his wife on June 1 1957.

The young couple began married life residing in Mundole Caravan Park. In June 1958 they welcomed their first baby, Kathleen, followed by son Neil in August 1962.

After relocating to a flat in Fleurs Crescent, they eventually found a larger home in Anderson Crescent. When Neil started school Jessie returned to nursing, working part-time at Leanchoil Hospital.

Learning to drive didn’t come easily so she cycled to work. In 1980 Grant and Jessie purchased a new home on Forbes Hill, Forres. Much closer to Leanchoil, Jessie progressed in her career, advancing to “Sister-in-charge.”

She retired on May 27 1993, after a long and respected career at the Forres hospital.

Culbin Singers

When she wasn’t working Jessie loved to sing. She was part of the congregation at St Laurence Church and was also a valued member of the Culbin Singers. The well-known and respected choral group often toured, with Jessie joining them for a trip to Germany. She had fond memories about her time with the group, especially the trip abroad.

Over their years together Jessie often found herself to be a “golf widow” when committed golfer Grant would wile away the weekends at Forres Golf Club.

Not one to miss out on the fun, Jessue joined the ladies’ section eventually becoming honourary president. She stepped back from her duties in 2016 when dementia began making things “too difficult.”

Final years

As her condition advanced it was decided that Jessie would move in with her daughter Kathleen in Invergowery. There, she joined the Dundee Dementia Choir and for her latter years she eventually resided in Ballhousie Nursing Home, Coupar Angus.

Jessie passed away peacefully on January 31, just three weeks after her daughter died of brain cancer age 65.

She is survived by her son Neil, and grandchildren Sam, Callum, Eugene, David, Andrew and Suzanna. She was also great-grandmother to Sen and Oscar.