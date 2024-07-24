Elgin dancers ‘heartbroken’ after London show axed last-minute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin dancers ‘heartbroken’ after London show axed last-minute

Zara Mortimer and 46 of her dance students were going to the West End but their performance was cancelled with just one week's notice.  

By Alberto Lejarraga
The Zara Mortimer dance school. Image supplied by Zara Mortimer.
Dozens of young Elgin dancers and their parents are ‘gutted’ after their chance to perform in the London’s West End was pulled away from them at the last minute.

Zara Mortimer and her 46 students had been perfecting routines for months in the build-up to the big performance before the company organising the show collapsed.

Zara, the founder of Zara Mortimer School of Dance, was enjoying her holidays in Spain’s Costa del Sol when she received an email that left her “heartbroken.”

Now, the dance teacher has been praised by parents for finding an alternative venue for the event.

Zara Mortimer opened the Zara Mortimer School of Dance at the age of 26. Image: Zara Mortimer

Dance show pulled at the last minute

The 38-year-old teacher and 46 of her students had been training for months for a special performance at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre on Monday, July 29.

However, last Wednesday, a week and a half before the show, it was cancelled due to the company organising it going into administration.

Lynne Stewart, one of the kids’ mums, told the Press and Journal children were left “gutted” by the sad news.

However, she explained that the teacher went “above and beyond” to make sure the performance her pupils had trained so hard for could be held in an alternative venue.

The group will still travel to London as planned.

Despite being on holiday in sunny Spain, Zara started looking for solutions minutes after receiving the disheartening email.

Within 24 hours, she had found a way to make the London trip one for the kids to remember.

Zara told The P&J: “On Monday morning, the children will be doing workshops with Mamma Mia musical performer Chloe-Joe Byrnes, with whom I had worked in the past.

“In the evening, 100 of us including parents and siblings are going to see the Shrek musical at the Apollo Theatre.”

Zara Mortimer turns Elgin into London’s West End

However, there was still the issue of the kids not being able to perform their routine.

Lynne, who also helps Zara with her Monday classes, explained: “My nine-year-old daughter was gutted as they had been training for the show for the last three months.”

Thankfully, the passionate teacher managed to find an alternative venue, as kids will be performing their dance routines at Elgin Town Hall at 7pm tonight.

“We’re not charging for it; we just want it to be an opportunity for the community to see the children dancing,” Zara said.

The Dingwall-born teacher continued: “The kids are excited, and it looks like we are going to have a busy performance.”

The children had been training for the performance for three months. Image: Supplied by Zara Mortimer.

Hero Elgin dance teacher went ‘above and beyond’

Zara, whose mum took her to her first dance lesson at the age of two, said that dancing is her life.

She explained: “It doesn’t feel like a job, but instead a passion; I eat, sleep and breathe dancing.”

In 2012, she opened her dance school in the Moray town, where she teaches different dancing styles to students aged between 2 and 18.

The school has become incredibly popular, with parents praising her passion and dedication.

Lynne concluded: “She didn’t have to do it, but she spent the last three days of her holiday making tonight happen.

“She always goes above and beyond for her dancers.”

