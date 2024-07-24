Pet hotel near Banchory goes on the market for just under £500,000

Ever imagined yourself running a hotel? How about a pet hotel? Well, this could be just for you.

Located 40 minutes outside of Aberdeen in the quiet village of Lumphanan is a charming granite house that, at first, seems to contain three bedrooms.

Take a closer look, though, and you’ll find there’s another 10 for some furry friends.

When families go on holiday, their animal companions need a cosy place to stay.

This could be that tranquil abode, for them and for you.

What is the house like?

This traditional Aberdeenshire granite house dates back to circa 1800, providing a blend of period features and modern amenities.

There are three bedrooms situated over two floors, as well as a kitchen-diner with a traditional Aga, a living room featuring a wood-burning stove, and an underfloor-heated bathroom.

The property also features an office area and a conservatory bringing plenty of light inside.

What about the kennel?

The kennel facility is designed with maximum canine comfort in mind, and features 10 meticulously crafted pens.

There are a variety of sizes to fit the needs of each dog: four medium, five large and one extra-large.

Each kennel is overlooked by a secure corridor with slip-proof flooring, as well as glass doors so there is always a view of each guest.

On the other side stand nine-foot covered runs, ensuring safety for the dogs while allowing them scenic views of the wildflower area outside.

The kennels also feature adjustable underfloor heating panels and sound-proof walls.

Rave reviews from pet hotel customers

Dog owners have expressed their satisfaction about the hotel.

One customer was delighted with the facilities, she said: “The conditions of the kennels are absolutely first class, I’d happily recommend them to anyone.”

Another happy owner noted the spacious rooms. She said: “The kennel was a fantastic size which meant my two dogs got to stay together.”

One customer said: “The setup is quiet, really clean and homely.”

With the hotel already in a stellar condition, all that’s left is for an enthusiastic owner to take the reigns.

The asking price currently stands at £495,000 and is listed by CCL Real Estate Ltd. Find out more about the property here.