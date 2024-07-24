Pet hotel near Banchory goes on the market for just under £500,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pet hotel near Banchory goes on the market for just under £500,000

The three-bedroom, 10-kennel property sits in Lumphanan and is ready for a new owner.

By Rory Yeates Riddoch
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Lumphanan Pet Hotel for sale Picture shows; Lumphanan Pet Hotel. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by CCL Property Date; Unknown
Ever imagined yourself running a hotel? How about a pet hotel? Well, this could be just for you.

Located 40 minutes outside of Aberdeen in the quiet village of Lumphanan is a charming granite house that, at first, seems to contain three bedrooms.

Take a closer look, though, and you’ll find there’s another 10 for some furry friends.

When families go on holiday, their animal companions need a cosy place to stay.

This could be that tranquil abode, for them and for you.

Lumphanan Pet Hotel. Supplied by CCL Property

What is the house like?

This traditional Aberdeenshire granite house dates back to circa 1800, providing a blend of period features and modern amenities.

Living room, complete with a wood-burning stove. Supplied by CCL

There are three bedrooms situated over two floors, as well as a kitchen-diner with a traditional Aga, a living room featuring a wood-burning stove, and an underfloor-heated bathroom.

Kitchen featuring a traditional Aga cooker. Supplied by CCL

The property also features an office area and a conservatory bringing plenty of light inside.

Conservatory filling the property with light. Supplied by CCL Property

What about the kennel?

The kennel facility is designed with maximum canine comfort in mind, and features 10 meticulously crafted pens.

Pet hotel corridors, fit with slip-proof flooring and glass doors. Supplied by CCL Property

There are a variety of sizes to fit the needs of each dog: four medium, five large and one extra-large.

Each kennel is overlooked by a secure corridor with slip-proof flooring, as well as glass doors so there is always a view of each guest.

On the other side stand nine-foot covered runs, ensuring safety for the dogs while allowing them scenic views of the wildflower area outside.

Outside doors of pet hotel with scenic garden view. Supplied by CCL Property

The kennels also feature adjustable underfloor heating panels and sound-proof walls.

Rave reviews from pet hotel customers

Dog owners have expressed their satisfaction about the hotel.

One customer was delighted with the facilities, she said: “The conditions of the kennels are absolutely first class, I’d happily recommend them to anyone.”

Another happy owner noted the spacious rooms. She said: “The kennel was a fantastic size which meant my two dogs got to stay together.”

One customer said: “The setup is quiet, really clean and homely.”

With the hotel already in a stellar condition, all that’s left is for an enthusiastic owner to take the reigns.

The asking price currently stands at £495,000 and is listed by CCL Real Estate Ltd. Find out more about the property here.

Conversation