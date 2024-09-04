Cullen Antiques Centre ‘sorry’ after Hitler statues upset Jewish shopper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Cullen Antiques Centre ‘sorry’ after Hitler statues upset Jewish shopper

The 69-year-old woman said she was 'stunned' to see Nazi memorabilia for sale.

By Chris Cromar
Nazi memorabilia Cullen.
This Hitler statue, dating from 1938, was spotted at Cullen Antiques Store. Image: Philippa Gluckstein.

A Jewish woman from Aberdeenshire has said she is “really angry” after spotting Nazi memorabilia being sold at a north-east antiques shop.

Philippa Gluckstein, who lives in Macduff, was visiting Cullen Antiques Centre in the Moray village and spotted two Hitler bronze statues, one of which she claims had a Swastika symbol on it.

One of the ornaments is on sale for £75 and each had tags on them saying “A. Hitler” and “Adolf” respectively, with the one that has no price on it dating from 1938.

Regarding the labels, the 69-year-old said: “I don’t think there’s any kind of confusion about what they are.”

The antiques store told the Press and Journal that they don’t support “anything Nazi” and apologised for upsetting the shopper.

Nazi memorabilia Cullen.
This bronze Hitler statue is on sale for £75. Image: Philippa Gluckstein.

Shopper shocked over Nazi memorabilia at Cullen Antiques shop

“Stunned” at what she saw, Mrs Gluckstein spoke to a shop worker, who she describes as being “very sweet” and was “upset” by their presence too.

She did not get to speak to shop owner John Webb as he was not there.

Despite this, she managed to phone him and got to speak to the businessman.

She asked the dealer to remove the stock she found offensive.

It is understood the figures are still on sale in the store despite Mrs Gluckstein’s request.

Hitler statues cause upset

Nazi paraphernalia is not illegal to sell in the UK but is in some parts of Europe, such as Germany and Austria.

The Macduff resident wants to ban the sale of Nazi memorabilia in the UK.

After her discovery in Cullen, she contacted charity Campaign Against Anti-Semitism to tell them about it.

Cullen Antiques Centre.
The Nazi memorabilia was spotted on sale at Cullen Antiques Centre in Moray. Image: Google Maps.

Mrs Gluckstein said it is “terrible timing” to see the products on sale due to the rise of anti-Semitism caused by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as recent anti-immigration protests and disturbances in England.

‘We sell all sorts of things from all different eras in history’

A spokeswoman for Cullen Antiques Centre said: “As an antique shop and antique centre, we sell all sorts of things from all different eras in history.

“None are meant to be offensive.

“If it has been taken as so, then we fully apologise to that individual or individuals that it upset.”

