Cullen Antiques Centre ‘sorry’ after Hitler statues upset Jewish shopper

A Jewish woman from Aberdeenshire has said she is “really angry” after spotting Nazi memorabilia being sold at a north-east antiques shop.

Philippa Gluckstein, who lives in Macduff, was visiting Cullen Antiques Centre in the Moray village and spotted two Hitler bronze statues, one of which she claims had a Swastika symbol on it.

One of the ornaments is on sale for £75 and each had tags on them saying “A. Hitler” and “Adolf” respectively, with the one that has no price on it dating from 1938.

Regarding the labels, the 69-year-old said: “I don’t think there’s any kind of confusion about what they are.”

The antiques store told the Press and Journal that they don’t support “anything Nazi” and apologised for upsetting the shopper.

Shopper shocked over Nazi memorabilia at Cullen Antiques shop

“Stunned” at what she saw, Mrs Gluckstein spoke to a shop worker, who she describes as being “very sweet” and was “upset” by their presence too.

She did not get to speak to shop owner John Webb as he was not there.

Despite this, she managed to phone him and got to speak to the businessman.

She asked the dealer to remove the stock she found offensive.

It is understood the figures are still on sale in the store despite Mrs Gluckstein’s request.

Hitler statues cause upset

Nazi paraphernalia is not illegal to sell in the UK but is in some parts of Europe, such as Germany and Austria.

The Macduff resident wants to ban the sale of Nazi memorabilia in the UK.

After her discovery in Cullen, she contacted charity Campaign Against Anti-Semitism to tell them about it.

Mrs Gluckstein said it is “terrible timing” to see the products on sale due to the rise of anti-Semitism caused by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as recent anti-immigration protests and disturbances in England.

‘We sell all sorts of things from all different eras in history’

A spokeswoman for Cullen Antiques Centre said: “As an antique shop and antique centre, we sell all sorts of things from all different eras in history.

“None are meant to be offensive.

“If it has been taken as so, then we fully apologise to that individual or individuals that it upset.”