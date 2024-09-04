Johnstons of Elgin job cuts: Dozens of workers face redundancy – and they are all based in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Johnstons of Elgin job cuts: Dozens of workers face redundancy – and they are all based in Moray

The luxury clothing firm's workforce will be slashed as they report 'slow sales'.

By Ross Hempseed
Johnstons of Elgin.
Johnstons of Elgin. Image: Big Partnership

Popular luxury retailer, Johnstons of Elgin will slash dozens of jobs as it tries to combat slow sales this year.

All 60 of the roles facing redundancy are based at the Elgin mill.

The firm also has offices around the world and a mill in Hawick in The Borders.

Those locations will not be directly affected by the cost-cutting measures.

The brand has been going for more than 220 years in Moray specialising in cashmere clothing and accessories – perfect for the luxury market.

Demand for their products has been high in the three years post-pandemic.

However, the retailer expects 2024 to be a slow year in terms of overall sales.

Johnstons of Elgin weaving process.
Johnstons of Elgin is known for its luxury cashmere clothing manufactured at mills in Elgin and Hawick. Image: Big Partnership.

Last year, the brand made £100m in sales, a 20% increase on the previous year.

But now a spokesperson for Johnstons of Elgin has warned that in 2024 “the market has slowed considerably”, due to economic uncertainty and changes in consumer behaviour.

60 full-time Moray jobs to go

They added: “We now expect sales in 2024 to be lower than last year and have had also to revise downward our future projections for 2025.

“Unfortunately, this means that we will have to consult with our workforce in Elgin to restructure our team in line with current and expected future demand.”

Of the 750 full-time jobs at their Elgin mill, 60 are expected to go representing 8% of the workforce.

The retailer expects the luxury market to recover post-2024 but at a slower rate.

Conversation