Saved from extinction! Cullen’s controversial dinosaur is here to stay

A planning wrangle had sounded the death knell for the carnotaurus head - but the decision has been reversed.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Dinosaur head on rooftop in Cullen
The dinosaur head on the roof of a shop in Cullen has been saved from extinction. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Cullen’s famous dinosaur head has been saved from extinction.

The unusual sculpture sits on the roof of an antiques shop in the village.

But the problem is, its home at 1 Bayview Road is in a conservation area.

When the owner came looking for retrospective planning permission, it was refused.

But now, Moray Council has given it a roar of approval by voting five to three in favour of keeping the structure in place.

Who didn’t like the Cullen dinosaur – and why?

Officers felt the dinosaur head would detract rather than enhance the conservation area.

And it was not in keeping with the area’s traditional appearance.

But chairman Marc Macrae went against officer recommendations to refuse the appeal.

He said: “The dinosaur brings people from near and far, and kids come from Inverness to see it.

“Both local shops and local hotels are very much in support.

“Officers suggest it would be better placed in a theme park. But there are things in Elgin I wouldn’t place in a conservation area.

Moray local review body chairman Marc Macrae. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Dinosaurs have a relationship to Cullen.

“During the permian and triassic periods 280 million years ago, theropods actually walked along the beach at Cullen.”

Mr Macrae clarified the dinosaur head was not a Tyrannosaurus Rex, but had been confirmed as a  Carnotaurus by an American professor, it has horns.

He was seconded by Speyside Glenlivet councillor Derek Ross.

Dinosaurs roamed the beach at Cullen

Mr Ross said: “I think many of us here have been accused of being dinosaurs. Over the last six years certainly I have.

“I’m giving a thumbs up to something I think will be an asset to the local community.”

But Speyside Glenlivet councillor Juli Harris felt she had to support the 62 people who objected to it.

She said: “We make decisions on applications for windows and restoration in conservation areas.

“And if we’re asking them to stick to the rules, surely something like a dinosaur head plonked on a building that is in disrepair does nothing to enhance the area.”

Ms Harris added she felt the dinosaur was “tacky” and as it is a temporary structure could pose a danger in stormy weather.

She was seconded by Elgin North councillor Amber Dunbar.

Ms Dunbar said: “I’m concerned it compromised the appearance of the conservation area.

“And I’m worried of the precedent it would set.”

Cullen dinosaur ‘a danger to life’?

The dinosaur head was described as “monstrous”, “ghastly” and “a danger to life” by some of those objecting to it.

But there were also 53 letters of support, with some thinking it was “fun”, “novel” and “quirky”.

Cullen Antiques Centre submitted the application.

Planning permission for the dinosaur head will stand for five years.

