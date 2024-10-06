‘Gelato bandits’: Shocked Findhorn restaurant owner catches guests helping themselves to ice cream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘Gelato bandits’: Shocked Findhorn restaurant owner catches guests helping themselves to ice cream

The pair were pictured laughing and smiling on CCTV as they used the scoops.

By Ena Saracevic
To go with story by Ena Saracevic. 'Gelato bandits' in Findhorn Picture shows; Ice cream thieves. Findhorn. Supplied by Captains Table Date; Unknown
To go with story by Ena Saracevic. 'Gelato bandits' in Findhorn Picture shows; Ice cream thieves. Findhorn. Supplied by Captains Table Date; Unknown

A Findhorn restaurant owner has hit out at a pair of “gelato bandits” who helped themselves to ice cream despite the parlour being closed.

The pair ignored the parlour’s closed sign in the much-loved Captain’s Table restaurant in Findhorn.

Owner Simon Paterson said he was “shocked” when he saw the pair helped themselves to ice cream from the parlour, and that he had to throw away all the gelato due to cross-contamination.

His post on social media has garnered more than 100 shares, in which Simon says the couple are “banned from all Paterson run establishments for life”.

Yesterday, the pair were in the restaurant and asked members of staff if the parlour was open. However, it was closed due to staff shortages at the time.

The pair ‘helped themselves’ to gelato. Image: The Captain’s Table.

Despite this, at around 7pm on Saturday, October 5, the pair decided to sneak into the parlour through the restaurant’s games room and ‘helped themselves’ to ice cream.

One of them went behind the counter, while the other laughed as they began scooping different flavours of ice cream into a cone.

18-year-old waitress confronted pair

A staff member, who had recently turned 18, confronted the couple.

She took the ice creams from the ‘gelato bandits’ despite the pair still making a joke out of the situation.

“A member of staff confronted them and took their ice creams off them,” Mr Paterson said.

All of the ice cream on display had to be thrown out due to cross-contamination. Image: The Captain’s Table.

“The pair were still laughing and making a joke out of it.”

Simon said that the hospitality industry was already going through enough, especially after the pandemic.

He added: “There’s the financial impact for the business but then there’s the emotional impact for the staff.

“For an 18 year-old girl to have to deal with that – and she did amazingly well – it’s just not right.”

The pair helped themselves from the restaurant’s parlour yesterday. Image: The Captain’s Table.

The restaurateur believes the ice cream stock he has lost will cost him hundreds of pounds to replace.

Simon added: “We’ve had to throw everything out due to cross-contamination and hygiene.

“You live in a world where you trust people. For people to take that liberty and abuse it – it just makes us feel unsafe.

“Most of our staff in the ice cream parlour are young people and it’s such a shame something like this can happen.”

More from Moray

Empty properties are being used as pop-up shops.
Keith's pop up shops: Inside look at Moray town's dynamite way to breathe new…
Emergency services were in attendance. Image: DC Thomson.
Emergency services rush to B9016 two-vehicle crash south of Buckie
Professor Jane Geddes in front of Sueno's Stone in Forres.
New scans of A96 landmark Sueno's Stone crack historic mysteries and paint picture of…
Three street pastors on Elgin High Street.
How Elgin street pastors use lollipops, flip flops and a listening ear to make…
Google Maps image of Buckie post office.
Post Office denies Buckie closure rumour despite listing branch as shut on its own…
The Red Arrows are coming to Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Why you may spot the Red Arrows flying over Lossiemouth
Ruby Smart is excited about the new challenge of running an Elgin town centre shop. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Design team
From baking in her Kinloss home to taking plunge to open up Elgin town…
The Buckie pet care and garden centre is up for sale. Image: DCT Media
Buckie business that's mix of dog kennels, cattery and garden centre up for sale
Dozens of parents and children are protesting the construction of the new Forres Academy on the Roysvale site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
School children plead with council to choose another site for Forres Academy
Dr Gray's roundabout in Elgin.
The 5 worst roundabouts in Elgin: Which has you in a spin?
10

Conversation