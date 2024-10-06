I’m a Cambridge game developer – this is what inspired me to create A Highland Song

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I’m a Cambridge game developer – this is what inspired me to create A Highland Song

PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch players have been enjoying the game since its release.

Joe was inspired to make A Highland Song from his childhood.
Joe was inspired to make A Highland Song from his childhood.
By Graham Fleming

Despite living in Cambridge, Joseph Humphrey’s hikes to the north of Scotland were his inspiration for the computer game, A Highland Song.

A multi-award winning ‘rhythm-platform’ game for PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch, he revealed the project was his “love letter” to the Highlands.

The game, released in December 2023, promises to put you right into Inkle Studio’s Art and Code director Joe’s childhood – an avid hiker with fondness for the Cairngorms.

A Highland Song takes you on an adventure to find Moira’s uncle, Hamish.

However, with Joe being 40 years old with a young family, jaunts to the highest peaks of Scotland have been few and far between recently.

A Highland Song transports you into the shoes of teenage runaway Moira.

Moira is on a quest to traverse perilous hills and mountains to reach her Uncle Hamish.

Along the way the player encounters tidbits from Scotland’s history and myths.

Joe loves the Highland landscape

Speaking to The Press and Journal – Joe admitted the game was a response to his longing to return to the craggy peaks and rolling hills.

He said: “I grew up in Fife, but since moving down to go to university I’ve missed Scotland a lot.

Joseph said the game is a “love letter” to the Highlands.

“I didn’t have a good excuse to return. When I had kids it was even more difficult to go back.

“I was really missing Scotland and the Highlands.

“I used to go walking a lot with a brilliant teacher that I had back home who used to take all the kids up to the Highlands to go camping and walking.

“So I really did fall in love with the Highlands at an early age.

“Because I was missing the Highlands so much that hadn’t been back in about 10 years, I was sort of thinking about it more and more.

“I then decided like ‘why not make a game there’s sort of like a loved letter to the Highlands?’

The ‘rhythm’ sections in the game require the player to tap along with Scottish folk music.

“We tried to make a game that was culturally Scottish and featured the beautiful landscapes there, while also adding the typical Scottish myths and legends.”

Highlands and West Coast inspired platformer

A Highland Song has been praised since its release

Joe continued: “We’re with delighted if people in Scotland or Scottish people abroad pick up the game and enjoy it.

“I think that we’ve done justice to the landscape and the culture.”

Moira will be face with perilous peaks and rolling hills.

Authenticity at forefront for ‘A Highland Song’

Joseph said authenticity was at the forefront of the team’s priorities when building the game.

MJ Deans who voices main character Moira in the game, was the result of sifting through multiple auditions to land on an authentic Scottish voice actor.

Joe said: “She was a gamer and she could speak Gaelic and could sing in Gaelic – she was absolutely brilliant. We were so happy to have found her in particular.

A Highland Song is available to purchase through Steam, the Nintendo Switch Store and Mac.

