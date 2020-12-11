Elgin businessman pleads not guilty to Buckie takeaway incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Elgin businessman has denied carrying out an incident in a Buckie takeaway.

Ian Taylor, from Lhanbryde, is facing three charges relating to circumstances alleged to have happened at the S2 Takeaway.

The 62-year-old, who is better known as Pedro, pled not guilty pleas to two of the allegations at Elgin Sheriff Court when he appeared in court yesterday after seeking legal advice.

Taylor, who runs Elgin-based Speyfruit, previously represented himself in connection with the case.

Defence solicitor Iain Maltman explained his client was pleading not guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner in the takeaway on March 23 and assaulting a member of staff there.

He admitted wilfully or recklessly breaking a counter worktop at the West Church Street business on the same day.

Mr Maltman said: “When the principal agent went through the evidence with Mr Taylor it was noted he didn’t accept certain evidence from charge one and has a special defence of self-defence for charge three.”

Sheriff Gary Aitken continued the case to April 27.