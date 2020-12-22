Obituary: Eminent Aberdeen physician dies age 85

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The South Asian and medical community have paid their respects to an “eminent” Aberdeen physician who died age 85.

Dr Arun Mukerjee, who is described as by his former colleagues as being an “eminent physician” and “pillar of strength” within the Grampian South Asian community, died on November 29.

He was born in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India and graduated from the R.G.Kar Medical College in Calcutta before moving to the UK where he spent two decades as an NHS consultant at Stoke on Trent and Cardiff.

In 2001 he moved to Aberdeen as a consultant in public health medicine for NHS Grampian.

Radheshyam Sarkar, director of Brimmond Hill remembers his friend as a “man of principle, immense integrity and honesty”.

Mr Sarkar said: “I met Dr Mukerjee (Arun Da, as I used to call him fondly) when he first arrived in Aberdeen in 2001. At heart, he was a very simple man.

“On numerous instances, his expert opinion was regularly sought in areas of local outbreaks of E.coli or TB. While commuting to work in the morning, I always used to keep my car radio tuned to BBC Scotland to hear him talking on various public health issues routinely.”

Dr Mukerjee was like a father figure to Dr Santanu Sarkar who feels “fortunate to have served as his consultant.”

Dr Sarkar said: “When we moved to Aberdeen, it was difficult to adjust to a new environment both at home and at work.

“He held our hands like a legal guardian which enabled us to be part of his extended family, which we missed badly since leaving India.”

Senior lecturer in obstetric epidemiology at Aberdeen university, Dr Sohinee Bhattacharya added: “His presence will be missed by all of us who came into contact with him.”

Dr Bhattacharya said: “Dr Mukerjee had touched many of our lives in Aberdeen. As a public health doctor, a trusted colleague and mentor, one could always count on him for sound advice.”

Dr Mukerjee led an active life both professionally and in the community. Following his retirement he played a prominent role in the Aberdeen Bengali Cultural Association (ABCA).

Loved ones witnessed an artistic side to him through his involvement with ABCA. He played the esraj, an Indian stringed instrument and had an “affinity for Bengali poetry”.

He was a “well read man” who was always “eager to learn” and was also an avid follower of Tagore’s literature.

He is survived by his wife Smriti, son Deb and a grandchild.