Poll shows independence ‘settled will of Scottish people’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A new poll suggests the SNP will win the 2021 Scottish election with a “commanding lead”.

Conducted by Survation, the data also point to the continuing increase in support for Scotland’s separation from the UK, which has been recorded at 54% in favour (excluding “don’t knows”).

Polls conducted since May have shown support in favour of Scottish independence.

Survation asked 1,071 people over the age of 16 between October 28 and November 4 their voting preferences for the Holyrood election.

Those surveyed were also asked “if there was a referendum on Scottish independence tomorrow, how would you vote?”, with 54% saying they would vote to leave the UK.

The SNP claimed this latest poll result reflected “the will” of the Scottish people.

Constituency vote

The nationalists are up one point, to 54%, in the constituency vote.

Labour, whose popularity also rose by one point, and the Scottish Conservatives recorded 18% each.

Around 8% of those asked said they would vote Scottish Lib Dems in their constituency.

Regional results

The SNP are up two points from September, to 43%, while Labour retains second place on 19% with a one-point increase. The Conservatives are down one point to 17%

The Scottish Greens welcomed the poll, which they claim shows they are on course for their highest-ever number of MSPs.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie MSP said: “This is just the latest in a long line of polls showing Scottish Greens on course to elect a record number of MSPs in May.

“It’s clear that our constructive approach to opposition is appreciated by the public.

“From Scotland’s fairer tax system to the reversal of unfair exam grades and free bus travel for young people from next year, we’ve been working for Scotland to build a fairer and greener country, punching well above our weight and delivering time and time again.

“It’s clearer than ever that the UK simply isn’t working for Scotland.

“More and more people are coming to the conclusion that we must take our future into our own hands if we are to build a better Scotland.”

‘Settled will’

SNP depute Keith Brown said: “After 12 straight polls, we know the fundamental shift in favour of independence is the settled will of the Scottish people.

“We must have the right to decide our own future instead of being under the control of governments we don’t vote for, led by the likes of Boris Johnson.

“The Tory Westminster Government cannot be trusted to act in Scotland’s interests.

“They have removed Scotland from the EU against our will and are now, unbelievably, threatening to impose a disastrous hard Brexit in the middle of a pandemic and economic recession.

“As an independent member of the EU we will be an equal partner with our friends in the rest of the UK and Europe.

“The Westminster parties’ undemocratic attempt to deny the people of Scotland the right to choose their own future in a fresh referendum is now utterly unsustainable.”