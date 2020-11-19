The Black Watch: Historic battalion saved from the axe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out axing The Black Watch battalion.

Concerns were raised earlier this week that the historic unit, based at Fort George, would fall victim to spending cuts.

However, the Conservative leader dismissed the idea as he outlined a £16.5 billion boost to defence spending over the next four years.

Mr Johnson also promised major new ship-building investment at Rosyth, Govan and other sites, as part of the plans.

Asked by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford about the future of The Black Watch, the prime minister said: “Mr Speaker, I can certainly give the Right Honourable gentleman that guarantee. Of course we are going to guarantee The Black Watch.”

The Black Watch is going nowhere. — Ministry of Defence Press Office (@DefenceHQPress) November 19, 2020

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “I called for reassurances that the future of the Black Watch would be safe and secure for years to come and I’m delighted that we now have that confirmation.

“The UK Government’s £16.5 billion boost to the Armed Forces will deliver real benefits to Scottish shipbuilding and the thousands of service personnel based across Scotland.

“The Black Watch plays a vital role in our armed forces and is a real symbol of our shared history, so it’s very welcome that its future is secured beyond doubt.”