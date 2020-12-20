Coronavirus: 128 new cases in Grampian as Scotland’s total rises by 934

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

A further 934 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government shows the total number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 111,546.

Three deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus have also been recorded since Saturday.

The data shows on Saturday, 1,061 people were in hospital having recently been diagnosed with the virus and 58 people are in intensive care.

The update from the Scottish Government also highlighted testing figures may have been affected due to issues with data transfer from NHS Grampian and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde labs over the weekend.

The statement said: “Additionally, it appears that the increased number of new cases today (when compared with 572 reported yesterday) may be due to a catch up of a backlog of data.”

Regional breakdown

In the Grampian health board area. 128 cases have been confirmed in the past day. The region’s total is now 6,264.

There are 56 Covid-19 patients in hospital – up by three from Saturday – and seven people are in intensive care.

The Highlands’ total of positive cases has risen by 22 to 1,772 and one case has been confirmed in the Western Isles.

No new cases were recorded on Orkney or Shetland.

Read more about cases in your local authority here

Covid Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced a significant scaling-back of the Christmas “bubble plans” on Saturday, and said the highest level of restrictions will be imposed on mainland Scotland from Boxing Day.

The news follows confirmation from scientists of a faster-spreading coronavirus strain.