Revealed: How electricity scheme ‘distortion’ could be costing Scots

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Families in northern Scotland could be paying higher electricity bills than they should because of a “distortion” in a UK Government initiative.

Officials have admitted that the issue “may exist” with the Hydro Benefit Replacement Scheme (HBRS), and it “could potentially mean higher consumer costs overall”.

Highland SNP MP Drew Hendry has demanded the UK Government explain whether Scots have lost out, as he told ministers to “urgently” resolve the problem.

Billpayers in the north of Scotland have long complained about being hit with the highest power charges in Britain, while also suffering the worst rates of fuel poverty.

The crippling costs are a result of the colder weather, the lack of alternatives such as gas in rural areas, as well as a controversial pricing system for distributing electricity that divides the UK into 14 regions.