Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar on suspended Aberdeen Nine: ‘I want them back in’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar says that he wants the suspended councillors known as the Aberdeen Nine to be readmitted to the party.

Speaking during an interview on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Mr Sarwar was quizzed on their suspension after forming an administration with the Conservatives in 2017.

He said: “I want them to be back in. I believe they are Labour councillors who are working on the frontline delivering Labour policies in Aberdeen, a Labour manifesto in Aberdeen, making progress in Aberdeen and actually won the UK council of the year.

“We should be proud of that fact.”

The Glasgow MSP added he “opposes both the UK and Scottish Tories” and that they are “wrong in so many areas”.

He added: “But can you work with different individual political parties on individual issues?

“I worked with the SNP, for example, around the period products bill, or my party did, and on rights of retail workers.

“I worked with the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives to scrap the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act, which was doing so much damage to our communities.

“We worked with the Greens around reversing the exams fiasco of last year.

“So I’m not averse to working with individual political parties on individual issues because I do think there comes a point where there are issues where you have to work together in the national interest.”

The group have been banned from standing as Labour councillors until 2022.

‘We don’t support independence’

On his party’s position on Scottish independence, he said: “We don’t support independence and we don’t support another referendum and the basis of that is I want us to focus on our national recovery.”

He said parties who want a referendum in the next parliament are “wrong and misguided”.