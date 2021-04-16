Election Hub Live: Lib Dem manifesto launch and election disinformation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Politics newsletter.

Sign up for our daily Politics briefing for political exclusives, analysis and debate.

Today on Election Hub Live we spoke to Lib Dem leader Willie Rennie about his party’s manifesto launch, and looked into election disinformation.

In today’s headlines the Conservatives set out their infrastructure plans, the Greens called for ferry services to connect Scotland to the rest of Europe, and the Labour party said it would create 170,000 jobs if elected to Holyrood.

We were then joined live by Willie Rennie, who discussed his party’s proposals and said he would work with Scottish Labour on recovery.

On the show we were then joined by disinformation specialist Seana Davis, who highlighted issues of state-sponsored disinformation ahead of the Scottish Parliament election on May 6.

Next week The Courier’s editor, David Clegg, will be interviewing the party leaders and we will broadcast them on Election Hub Live every day next week.

Tune in on our website and social media channels at 2pm every afternoon or watch the restreams at any time on all your devices.