Morning Briefing: Everything you need to know for May 6

New this morning:
- Scotland goes to the polls: All you need to know about voting in an election like no other.
- Exclusive: Boris Johnson ‘unfit’ to be Prime Minister, poll shows.
- Scottish election: Poll shows how Holyrood parties are trusted to run the economy, schools and health.
- NHS consultant roles going unfilled, Lib Dems warn.
- Royal Navy ships patrolling Jersey amid post-Brexit fishing rights row.
Coming up today:
- Polls open at 7am as Scots elect 129 MSPs.
- Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will vote at his local polling station in Pollokshields.
- Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater votes in Edinburgh, while Patrick Harvie will be at at Notre Dame Primary School.
- Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross will vote in Moray.
- Alba Party leader will be in Fraserburgh.
In case you missed it
- Nicola Sturgeon: I hope this is the last election before independence.
- Polling day weather: Will rain wash away SNP hopes of majority?
- Gordon Brown: SNP will never solve Scotland’s problems.
- Nicola Sturgeon vows to prevent post-oil ‘devastation’.
- Police say e-scooters ‘still illegal’ after first minister pictured on one.
- SNP majority ‘hangs in the balance’ as final polls paint inconsistent picture.
- Scottish election: After four Survation polls, here’s what we know.
- Willie Rennie aims high in final push for target Highland seat.
