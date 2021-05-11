Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give an update on lockdown restrictions on Tuesday.

After an election like no other the first minister will hold a briefing updating Scots on the next step in easing lockdown restrictions.

When will the update be and how can I watch?

Nicola Sturgeon is said to have met clinical advisers on Monday with a final decision being announced today (Tuesday).

The update will be livestreamed on the Scottish Government Twitter page and on Scottish Parliament TV on Tuesday afternoon.

On April 26, Scotland moved to Level 3 meaning that hospitality venues could allow guests to dine-in and be served alcohol outside.

Gyms and indoor sporting facilities including swimming pools reopened for individual exercise.

All shops and public buildings reopened for non-essential needs, including libraries and community centres.

People are currently allowed to meet in groups of six from two households indoors in public spaces such as cafes, restaurants and pubs. Groups of six people from six households are allowed to meet outdoors in gardens and public spaces such as parks and beer gardens.

What is expected to be announced?

Ms Sturgeon is expected to confirm that Scotland will move to Level 2 of the Covid restrictions system on May 17.

In Level 2, up to four people from two households can socialise indoors in a private home for the first time this year.

Six adults from three households will be able to meet in an indoor public place such as restaurants, cafes and pubs. In addition, eight adults from eight households can socialise outdoors.

Pubs will be allowed to sell alcohol indoors, meanwhile, cinemas, theatres and bingo halls can reopen.

This comes as no new deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test were reported yesterday. As for the Scottish Government rollout of the vaccine 2,897,975 people have received their first dose and 1,468,296 have received their second dose.

