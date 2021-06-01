Nicola Sturgeon announces areas in the north and north-east will move down a level

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that areas in the north and north-east will move to Level 1, while the islands will move to Level 0.

The Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Moray, Angus, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are among the areas that will be moving to Level 1 midnight on Friday, into Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland will be moving to Level 0 at the same time.

Dundee, Edinburgh, Midlothian, the three Ayrshires, Renfrewshire and Stirling will remain at Level 2 due to case numbers. The first minister stressed this is a “pause, not a step backwards”.

According to the first minister, Level 3 would not be “proportionate at this stage” for these areas, she believes it is safer and more likely to protect the overall progress to hold them in Level 2.