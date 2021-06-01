Wednesday, June 2nd 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon announces areas in the north and north-east will move down a level

By Lauren Taylor
June 1, 2021, 2:26 pm Updated: June 1, 2021, 5:48 pm
© Scottish GovernmentCovid Scotland level 1
Nicola Sturgeon updates Scots on covid restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that areas in the north and north-east will move to Level 1, while the islands will move to Level 0.

The Highlands, Argyll and Bute, Moray, Angus, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire are among the areas that will be moving to Level 1 midnight on Friday, into Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Western Isles, Orkney and Shetland will be moving to Level 0 at the same time.

Dundee, Edinburgh, Midlothian, the three Ayrshires, Renfrewshire and Stirling will remain at Level 2 due to case numbers. The first minister stressed this is a “pause, not a step backwards”.

According to the first minister, Level 3 would not be “proportionate at this stage” for these areas, she believes it is safer and more likely to protect the overall progress to hold them in Level 2.

Register

You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue

Register with Facebook Register with Google

Reset your password

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.

Don't have an account? Click here to register
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal