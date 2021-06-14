Press and Journal politics morning briefing: Everything you need to know for June 14

Welcome to The Press and Journal’s morning politics briefing — everything you need to know about politics in your region and across the country, before you start your day.

Top Stories

Scottish farming leaders have co-signed a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson setting out their concerns about a proposed trade deal between the UK and Australia.

The Scottish Government should allow parents to attend nursery graduations and school sports days from next week, the Tories have said.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf says it is “right to question” whether Scotland can move to Level 0 on June 28, due to the rise in Delta variant cases.

© SYSTEM

What’s on today

Scotland men’s football team kick-off in their first major tournament in 23 years. Follow the build up to our game against the Czech Republic here.

In case you missed it

The UK statistics watchdog has ruled Humza Yousaf’s claims increasing numbers of children are in hospital because of Covid were “inaccurate”.

Lib Dem MP calls for ‘“End to penalties against single parents”

The UK’s trade deal with Australia is close to completion, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has revealed.