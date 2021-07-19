Daily coronavirus case numbers continue to drop

The number of positive coronavirus tests reported across Scotland in the past 24 hours is the lowest in July so far.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures show that 1,464 positive cases have been reported across the country.

Figures have not been this low since June 21 when there were 1,250 positive cases.

There were 536 people were in hospitals across Scotland yesterday with recently confirmed Covid and a further 45 people were in intensive care.

There has been no new deaths from the virus recorded.

Today (July 19) mainland Scotland moved to Level 0 of the coronavirus restrictions.

There were some modifications to the original plan laid out by the Scottish Government, which Ms Sturgeon said was “sensible in light of the challenge we continue to face from the Delta variant.”

She also said that the wearing of face coverings in shops and on public transport will continue in Scotland “for some time to come.”

Regional figures

NHS Grampian accounted for 101 of the new cases of Covid, with Aberdeen City recording 56 and Aberdeenshire reporting 37.

Moray recorded 15 new cases of the virus in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, NHS Highland recorded 65 new cases and Orkney only reported one.

The Western Isles and Shetland have reported no new cases of the virus.

Hospitals in the Highlands will remain at Level 1 of Covid restrictions despite Scotland’s move to Level 0 today, as staffing pressures continue.

Vaccination roll-out

As for the Scottish Government roll-out of the vaccine, 3,981,950 people have received the first dose and 2,978,746 have received their second dose.

NHS Highland and NHS Grampian are providing walk-in clinics for patients over the age of 18 awaiting their first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

All mainland health boards began delivering clinics last month as the roll-out neared the target of all Scottish adults receiving at least one dose.