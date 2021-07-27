Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Politics / Scottish politics

Alex Cole-Hamilton confirms Lib Dem leadership bid

By Andy Philip
July 27, 2021, 10:59 pm
Alex Cole-Hamilton, widely tipped as next leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats
The MSP tipped to take over from Willie Rennie has announced his intention to stand as party leader.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, who represents Edinburgh West, is widely tipped to replace Mr Rennie, who announced his resignation earlier this month.

The party was pegged back in the Holyrood election to just four MSPs – their worst result at the Scottish Parliament.

They lost their north-east seat and could not built on momentum to cause an upset in regions such as the Highlands and Islands.

Mr Rennie and Mr Cole-Hamilton both did well with solid wins in their constituencies, however. The party also held on to Orkney and Shetland.

Mr Cole-Hamilton confirmed his plan in a short video posted on social media.

He said it was time to put “postive reasons” forward for people to back his party.

“That’s why I’m putting my name forward as a candidate,” he said.

Mr Rennie confirmed he was standing down in a video message filmed on a hillside two months after the election.

He said: “Scotland deserves a strong progressive alternative to the twin nationalisms represented by the SNP and Conservatives.

“They polarise and divide Scotland when we should unite to overcome the enormous challenges we face, from Covid-19 to climate change to the inequalities that continue to stain our society.

“Over the last decade there have been both gains and losses along the way, but I have enjoyed every effort. I love a good campaign.

“But it is time for a fresh face to lead our party forward.  The new Leader will have my full support in writing the next bright chapter of the Scottish Liberal Democrats’ story.”

