Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Politics / Scottish politics

John Swinney urged to intervene over activists claiming Covid support grants ‘for the indy cause’

John Swinney has been urged to investigate how Covid support grants can be clawed back from independence activists in Angus who were coached by an SNP officer to apply for them to raise funds "for the indy cause".
By Derek Healey
September 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Photo of Derek Healey
John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North
John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North

John Swinney has been urged to investigate how Covid support grants can be clawed back from independence activists in Angus who were coached by an SNP officer to apply for them to raise funds “for the indy cause”.

Mr Swinney, who serves a dual role as Covid recovery secretary and deputy first minister, has also been asked to use his influence as a prominent independence campaigner to encourage the activists “to do the right thing” and return the cash.

We revealed on Tuesday how Brechin Blether In and Forfar Blether In, community Yes hubs that operate independently from the SNP, received £10,000 each from Angus Council after being encouraged to apply by Tim Rideout – the director of a maps company who has been tasked with establishing a currency policy for the SNP.

The activists say they were entitled to claim the cash but have been accused of “trousering” money set aside for struggling firms after we reported how Dr Rideout coached campaigners to apply for the “free gift” for the independence cause.

Do the right thing

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Maurice Golden, who has led calls for the two hubs to return the money, has now written to Mr Swinney asking him to set out what official action can be taken to recover the funds.

Maurice Golden, Scottish Conservatives.

Mr Golden wrote: “During the darkest days of the pandemic employers all over Scotland struggled to stay afloat. Small firms were especially vulnerable and support funding was a lifeline for many.

“Sadly not everyone was eligible for help, so you can imagine how frustrating it must be for those in genuine need who were turned away to see a political campaign receive those funds instead.

“As cabinet secretary for Covid recovery, I would be grateful if you would set out what official action can be taken to recover the funds in this case.

“Should official action not be possible, I would ask you, as a respected figure in the independence movement, to encourage the hubs to do the right thing and return the funds.”

Legal loopholes

Mr Golden said this approach would be in keeping with the precedent set by SNP branches in Arbroath and Montrose after they were caught applying for Covid support funds they were not entitled to.

We reported previously how the two branches were ordered to pay back £20,000 of business support because rules in Scotland do not permit grants to political parties.

Meanwhile, a legal loophole in England allowed 15 Conservative associations and seven constituency Labour parties to claim hundreds of thousands of pounds in financial help – even as millions of ordinary people were frozen out.

No response

Mr Swinney did not respond to a request for comment on Mr Golden’s letter and would not say whether he believes the two Angus hubs should return the money.

Instead, a Scottish Government spokesman, responding more than eight hours later, said local authorities are responsible for determining whether businesses are eligible to receive grant funding based on government guidance.

He added: “It is wholly a matter for the local authority to recover funds if they believe they have been misawarded.”

Dr Tim Rideout and Angus councillor Kenny Braes.

We reported previously how Dr Rideout, who was at the time an ordinary member but has now taken a place on the SNP’s national policy development committee, asked for a “wee donation” to the Scottish Currency Group if independence activists were able to successfully claim £10,000 with his help.

Dr Rideout is convener of the group, which describes itself as “people working towards the introduction of a Scottish currency as soon as practicable after Independence Day”, but says no donation was ever made.

A free gift

Forfar Blether In received £10,000 after one of its members, Bill Golden, responded to a post by Dr Rideout on the Scottish Currency Group Facebook page asking whether they could still apply despite paying “zero” because of small business bonus relief.

During the conversation, Dr Rideout boasted of raising tens of thousands of pounds “for the indy cause” from the “free gift of £10,000” being handed out to Yes groups, while Mr Golden gloated about “Westminster money helping us get rid of Westminster”.

SNP national officer coached activists to claim Covid support grants ‘for the indy cause’ then asked for donations

Mr Golden would not say what the £10,000 was spent on or whether the Forfar hub will return the cash. He said Angus Council looked again at the hub’s application after concerns were raised earlier this year and found it met “all the criteria necessary”.

Brechin Blether In received their £10,000 after Mr Golden said he would pass the information to Angus SNP councillor Kenny Braes.

Mr Braes, who represents the Brechin and Edzell ward, told us that while he is involved with the Brechin Blether In, he did not submit the application and could not recall whether he had passed the details on to another individual to apply.

He sought to distance himself from the comments of Bill Golden and Dr Rideout about claiming the funds for the independence cause but maintained it was appropriate for the Brechin hub to use the grant to cover a loss of income from its small retail element and donations during the pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Scottish politics team

More from the Press and Journal