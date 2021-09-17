North-east MP David Duguid leaves Scotland Office for fisheries envoy role

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has left the government to take on the new role of fisheries envoy for Boris Johnson.

He was previously a junior minister at the Scotland Office and an assistant Government whip but his departure was announced in the Prime Minister’s reshuffle.

Mr Johnson has already overhauled his Cabinet but on Friday continued to wield the axe with some lengthy frontbench careers ended.

Mr Duguid’s replacement is yet to be named at the Scotland Office and it is not yet known if Boris Johnson will pick another Scottish Tory.

Fisheries envoy

The 50-year-old said it has been his “honour and a genuine pleasure to serve the UK Government” for the last 15 months.

He added: “As the MP for a constituency with significant fisheries, agriculture and energy interests, I was particularly glad to provide insight into these key industries.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve been able to help achieve in that post, including the outcomes of the Scottish Seafood Exports Task Force and my influence on the North Sea Transition Deal worth £16 billion to our energy transition to net zero.

“The Prime Minister has asked me to take on a new role as his fisheries envoy which I have accepted and look forward to embracing fully.

“And of course I will continue speaking up for businesses, communities and all the people of Banff and Buchan.”

Boris Johnson’s reshuffle

Mr Duguid, who has been an MP since 2017, was branded “absurd” last month after claiming it was better to “sit with barrels of oil and leave them unused rather than import the energy source.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has kept his job in the reshuffle, which saw Dominic Raab demoted to Justice Secretary and Liz Truss installed as his replacement.

In the first meeting of the new Cabinet on Friday, the Prime Minister said it is time to “spit out the orange peel” and work together, having sacked three people who would otherwise have joined them around the table in Downing Street.

Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson got the axe, along with Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland, who were dispatched to the backbenches having served as Housing Secretary and Justice Secretary.