Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
AnalysisNews / Politics / UK politics

Analysis: Marker pens at the ready for Boris Johnson’s buzzword bingo

Billed as Boris Johnson's 'vision to level up the United Kingdom', this morning's speech in the West Midlands ended up being little more than a rehashed press release, sewn together with tired rhetorical flourishes and buzzwords.
By Daniel O'Donoghue
July 15, 2021, 12:39 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 6:27 pm
Photo of Daniel O'Donoghue

Billed as Boris Johnson’s ‘vision to level up the United Kingdom’, this morning’s speech in the West Midlands ended up being little more than a rehashed press release, sewn together with tired rhetorical flourishes and buzzwords.

The prime minister’s rambling 4,000 word address at a Coventry factory resembled a university essay written the night before deadline.

Taking a scattergun approach, Johnson promised to cure the nation’s ills with a package of road and rail investment, hospital building, investment in community football pitches and cycle paths, tackling junk food, a drive to remove graffiti and chewing gum and the list went on and on.

His comments were peppered with well worn phrases like “levelling up” and “build back better”, but in truth we got no closer to understanding what any of it meant.

It was also quite telling that for a prime minister who bills himself as “minister for the Union” that Scotland got only a cursory mention.

His promises to invest in the A1 and ensure HS2 goes to Scotland were overshadowed by the fact he referred to Newcastle as the north east of “our country”.

Prime minister, look at a map. The UK does not stop at Berwick.

The question many may ask after today’s speech is why? Why after two years in office is this the best you’ve got? Why make a speech that was obviously empty?

Some have speculated this was a bid to reassure shire Tories that he wasn’t favouring the new northern crop of Conservatives over them, others have suggested it was intended as a distraction after England’s footballers called out Johnson’s government for giving the green light to racists.

Whatever it was, it’s probably best we try and forget it.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal UK politics team

More from the Press and Journal