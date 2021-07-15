Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021
Nicola Sturgeon is an ‘us versus them’ politician in same mould as Boris Johnson

Nicola Sturgeon is an "us versus them" politician in the same mould as Boris Johnson, Scottish Labour's leader has claimed.
By Daniel O'Donoghue
July 15, 2021, 4:30 pm
Anas Sarwar called on Labour Party members across Britain to unite to “defeat the us versus them” politics on show in London and Edinburgh.

Mr Sarwar also hit out at the prime minister for his use of racist language in the past and claimed his government’s culture war would “leave deep scars in our country”.

The Scottish Labour leader made the comments after meeting with senior figures in the UK party in London today.

He said: “Boris Johnson is an us versus them politician, in Scotland we have an us versus them first minister.

“All of us need to defeat the us versus them, the Labour Party needs to be the all of us about how we together pull our country together to come through COVID, build a recovery that works for everyone, challenges inbuilt structural inequalities, tackles poverty and makes it a country where everyone has an equal stake.

“That is how Labour defeats the Tories, and also Labour defeats the SNP in Scotland.

“That requires us to do better in Scotland, but it also means the UK Labour Party doing better as well, recognising that is the way forward for us.”

Asked about the racial abuse suffered by England’s footballers and whether Mr Johnson bore any culpability, Mr Sarwar said: “He has certainly used language that is designed to divide and would be regarded as being racist.

“There is no denying that he’s used language like that, he’s used language in the past that’s been racist, he has used language in the past that’s been Islamophobic.

“This prime minister needs to understand, his party needs to understand, that words have consequences and actions have consequences.

“This attempt to do culture wars, to try and pit one community against another, to try and get electoral success is one that might work in the short term but long term its leaving deep scars in our country.”

He added: “You cannot save the Union with posturing and pursuing every fight in the culture war.

“Dividing our country for political gain is Boris Johnson’s bread and butter – but it won’t unite every part of the UK, and it won’t bring prosperity to a single part of this country.”

