Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
News / Schools & Family

First aid, Doric and common sense: What do YOU think should be taught in schools?

By David Proctor
August 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
We asked about the other subjects that schools should teach.
It’s hard to imagine how common sense could be among the subjects taught at school, but it’s a  great suggestion.

We asked you which subjects should be taught at school, but are not on the curriculum.

There were almost 400 responses to our social media post posing the question about what youngsters should be learning in classrooms.

Money management, sign language, first aid, mortgages and common sense were among some of the top answers.

Nutrition, driving and other life skills were also among the topics you felt schools should be teaching to pupils.

Last month, we asked if primary schools should teach philosophy to pupils.

Here are some of the other suggestions put forward on the Press and Journal Facebook page.

George Sutherland said: “Our Doric twang.  It seems to be disappearing especially with youngsters for God knows whatever reason.”

Aboyne, Upper Deeside and Donside councillor Geva Blackett said the Scottish Outdoor Access Code should be taught while Kyra Beattie wants cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) brought in.

Sign language and CPR were among the top responses.

Tracy O’Brien has a list of subjects she would like to be taught at school.

She said: “Driving theory, basic repair and maintenance, sewing and cooking in home economics to include nutrition and menu planning, gardening and food growing.

“I think having a lot of these as compulsory non-tested classes would be beneficial as general life skills would be helpful.”

Climate change and swimming are on the list

Music teacher and Ellon and district councillor Anouk Kloppert said climate change, swimming and communication skills were the topics she wants young people to learn.

Finance and other life skills like cooking were also suggested.

Sheila Currie said: “How to think for yourself. How to cook meals with real ingredients and how to manage money. How to understand your emotions and relationships.

“Facts can be learned anywhere, but learning to be a kind humane thoughtful considerate adult would solve a lot of the world’s problems.”

Kim Falconer Stewart wrote: “Skills should be taught for financial independence, living on benefits and low income.

“Problem-solving and how to repair items instead of throwing them away.”

