Two Aberdeen schools report Covid-19 cases

By Garrett Stell
August 25, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 12:55 pm
Aberdeen school covid case
Bridge of Don Academy reported a case of COVID-19 this week, but said there is no sign of in-school transmission.

Two Aberdeen city schools have reported Covid cases among their senior pupils.

Bridge of Don and Oldmachar Academies notified parents of the positive Covid-19 cases – one at each school – in letters sent home on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the letters, school officials and Aberdeen City Council said that they understood the news could be “unsettling”.

But they reassured families that the schools have safety precautions in place. There is no sign of in-school transmission at either campus.

The different approach to Covid cases – which avoids sending entire classes or year groups home to isolate – is an example of the new guidelines.

‘No evidence of transmission’

Council and school officials sent a letter to families from both schools, with the same reassurances that “there is no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 within the school(s)” and that the schools have “very good control measures in place to limit the onward transmission of Covid-19 in the school setting.”

The letters go on to say that any staff or students identified as close contacts have already been called and advised about testing and self-isolation.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Government changed the self-isolation protocol for under 18s. According to the government’s Beyond Level 0 guidance, there is now a targeted approach to self-isolation.

Changes to isolation rules at school

“Blanket isolation of whole classes in schools will no longer happen,” according to government guidance. “Fewer young people will have to self-isolate, and most will be asked to self-isolate for a much shorter period of time.”

Students between ages five and 17 will not have to isolate as long as they are not showing symptoms and can show a negative PCR test. Pupils who are identified as a close contact can end their self-isolation after a negative PCR test.

In the letter to parents, school and Aberdeen city council officials said that policies are still in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 cases at schools.

According to government guidance, schools will continue with the following safety measures for up to six weeks:

  • One-metre social distancing
  • Only high-risk children will have to isolate as close contacts
  • Secondary pupils must wear face masks during lessons
  • Secondary pupils and school staff should take regular lateral flow tests during the term

All contacts identified

In Tuesday’s letters, school officials told parents that Test and Protect has already called all relevant close contacts. The schools will continue to operate and no one who did not receive a call needs to self-isolate.

“If your child has not been advised to isolate then they can return to school as long as
they remain well.”

The letter included further guidance for anyone not identified as a close contact. Students and staff can access free tests from the school. The current national guidance advises everyone to take a test twice weekly.

