IN DEPTH: How the Covid cases break down in Highland schools – and what counts as an outbreak

Highland Council has confirmed that there are outbreaks of Covid-19 among pupils at nine area schools.

An outbreak is two or more confirmed cases at the same setting within a 14-day period.

In total, there are Covid-19 cases in 74 schools.

But at the majority of these, there is either only one case, or there are individuals isolating because of a close contact to a community case.

This week, NHS Highland and Highland Council issued a release to families urging ‘vigilance’ as the area deals with one of its largest spikes since the pandemic began.

They added that “about 60” schools were affected – and now, we have broken down those statistics.

The Scottish Government said this week that there are no plans to close schools again. But it was revealed Thursday that a “circuit-breaker” lockdown is among the options on the table for slowing with the recent nationwide spike.

One-third of Highland schools affected

The council say 74 schools – about one-third of the council’s estate – have local Covid-19 cases, as of August 26.

There are outbreaks – instances of two or more confirmed cases – in pupils at nine of those schools.

The vast majority of the schools affected have only a single case or have individuals who are isolating.

The council did not provide exact figures for how many cases there are among pupils at each school.

But a council spokesperson did confirm that there are “larger outbreaks” among pupils at four area schools:

Lochaber High School, Fort William (14 confirmed cases)

Pennyland Primary, Thurso (10 confirmed cases)

Dingwall Academy (9 confirmed cases)

Caol Primary (8 confirmed cases)

‘Vital’ that families take protective measures

Responding to the number of cases this year, Executive Chief Officer for Education and Learning Nicky Grant said the council is working alongside NHS Highland to manage the outbreaks in schools. She added that there are lessons plans for students who are self-isolating but don’t have symptoms.

“It is vital that parents/carers and pupils take protective measures set out for schools and follow the advice from the Health Protection Team on receiving any letters about local cases.

“Online learning or home learning material will be available for those who are isolating but otherwise remain well.”

Control measures in place

The Scottish Government loosened some in-school restrictions in the move Beyond Level 0 earlier this month.

“Blanket isolation of whole classes in schools will no longer happen,” according to government guidance. “Fewer young people will have to self-isolate and most will be asked to for a much shorter time.”

Students between ages five and 17 will not have to isolate as long as they are not showing symptoms and can show a negative PCR test. Pupils who are isolating can end their self-isolation after a negative PCR test.

But secondary students still need to wear masks during classes and keep to one-metre distancing.

Read more from the Schools and Family team

Learning from the best: What lessons can Scottish schools take from Estonia?

Highland pupils force council into unisex toilet rethink

‘Young people still need the same things’: Davie Hay reflects on 40 years teaching at Nairn Academy