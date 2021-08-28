Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
IN DEPTH: How the Covid cases break down in Highland schools – and what counts as an outbreak

By Garrett Stell
August 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Isolation guidelines have changed for schools
Highland Council has confirmed that there are outbreaks of Covid-19 among pupils at nine area schools.

An outbreak is two or more confirmed cases at the same setting within a 14-day period.

In total, there are Covid-19 cases in 74 schools.

But at the majority of these, there is either only one case, or there are individuals isolating because of a close contact to a community case.

This week, NHS Highland and Highland Council issued a release to families urging ‘vigilance’ as the area deals with one of its largest spikes since the pandemic began.

They added that “about 60” schools were affected – and now, we have broken down those statistics.

The Scottish Government said this week that there are no plans to close schools again. But it was revealed Thursday that a “circuit-breaker” lockdown is among the options on the table for slowing with the recent nationwide spike.

One-third of Highland schools affected

The council say 74 schools – about one-third of the council’s estate – have local Covid-19 cases, as of August 26.

There are outbreaks – instances of two or more confirmed cases – in pupils at nine of those schools.

The vast majority of the schools affected have only a single case or have individuals who are isolating.

The council did not provide exact figures for how many cases there are among pupils at each school.

But a council spokesperson did confirm that there are “larger outbreaks” among pupils at four area schools:

  • Lochaber High School, Fort William (14 confirmed cases)
  • Pennyland Primary, Thurso (10 confirmed cases)
  • Dingwall Academy (9 confirmed cases)
  • Caol Primary (8 confirmed cases)

‘Vital’ that families take protective measures

Responding to the number of cases this year, Executive Chief Officer for Education and Learning Nicky Grant said the council is working alongside NHS Highland to manage the outbreaks in schools. She added that there are lessons plans for students who are self-isolating but don’t have symptoms.

“It is vital that parents/carers and pupils take protective measures set out for schools and follow the advice from the Health Protection Team on receiving any letters about local cases.

“Online learning or home learning material will be available for those who are isolating but otherwise remain well.”

Control measures in place

The Scottish Government loosened some in-school restrictions in the move Beyond Level 0 earlier this month.

“Blanket isolation of whole classes in schools will no longer happen,” according to government guidance. “Fewer young people will have to self-isolate and most will be asked to for a much shorter time.”

Students between ages five and 17 will not have to isolate as long as they are not showing symptoms and can show a negative PCR test. Pupils who are isolating can end their self-isolation after a negative PCR test.

But secondary students still need to wear masks during classes and keep to one-metre distancing.

