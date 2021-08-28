Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley talks up strength of attacking options

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley feels his side are getting back to their best in front of goal ahead of a trip to Clyde.

Cove have rattled in eight goals in their last two games and lifted themselves up to fourth in the table.

Rory McAllister and Mitch Megginson have contributed six of those goals, while Robbie Leitch has opened his account for the club and Jamie Masson has made his return from long-term injury.

He said: “I feel we’re getting there, we’re getting sharper. We need to keep working hard at it.

“We’ve got good players at the top end of the pitch. (Jamie) Masson is getting sharper with every training session, Robbie Leitch has settled in nicely with a couple of goals. Mitch and Rory will score goals.

“Jamie still needs to get more minutes. He’s been out a long time and he knows it’s not going to be an instant return. He’s doing all the stuff he can and working hard.”

Clyde were beaten 3-0 last time out by Falkirk but have yet to taste defeat against Cove, with Danny Lennon’s side winning 3-2 at the Balmoral Stadium in December and drawing 1-1 at Broadwood in April.

Hartley added: “Goodwillie is a danger – he’s one of the best players in the league. He causes teams problems so we need to be aware of him.

“Danny always has his teams well set up, well-drilled. They got a good result in their last home game against Alloa but we’re well-prepared.”

The Cove boss also confirmed the departure of midfielder Broque Watson was down to a lack of game-time.

The 22-year-old former Celtic trainee was allowed to leave for League Two side Stranraer this week after 18 months at Cove.

Thanks to everyone at cove 👏🏻 looking forward to the season with @StranraerFC 😀👍🏻 https://t.co/qDy2MSqVap — broque watson (@BroqueW) August 27, 2021

He added: “He’s not played a lot. He needs to play at his age. He’s a good character and a bubbly person but we’ve found it hard to get him any games.”

Hartley had already planned to strengthen his forward options prior to Watson’s departure and will continue to look for options.

He said: “Whether anything will happen before the deadline, at this moment in time I’d say no. But we’ve still got another month for loans.

“It’s been difficult. We’re not just taking someone in for the sake of it.”

Cove will have Fraser Fyvie back available after suspension.