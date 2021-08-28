Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley talks up strength of attacking options

By Jamie Durent
August 28, 2021, 6:00 am
CR0030067 Scottish League One, Cove Rangers (blue) v East Fife at Balmoral Stadium, Aberdeen Picture of Cove Manager Paul Hartley. Picture by Kenny Elrick 14/08/2021
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley feels his side are getting back to their best in front of goal ahead of a trip to Clyde.

Cove have rattled in eight goals in their last two games and lifted themselves up to fourth in the table.

Rory McAllister and Mitch Megginson have contributed six of those goals, while Robbie Leitch has opened his account for the club and Jamie Masson has made his return from long-term injury.

He said: “I feel we’re getting there, we’re getting sharper. We need to keep working hard at it.

“We’ve got good players at the top end of the pitch. (Jamie) Masson is getting sharper with every training session, Robbie Leitch has settled in nicely with a couple of goals. Mitch and Rory will score goals.

Rory McAllister and Mitch Megginson combined well for Cove Rangers last weekend.
“Jamie still needs to get more minutes. He’s been out a long time and he knows it’s not going to be an instant return. He’s doing all the stuff he can and working hard.”

Clyde were beaten 3-0 last time out by Falkirk but have yet to taste defeat against Cove, with Danny Lennon’s side winning 3-2 at the Balmoral Stadium in December and drawing 1-1 at Broadwood in April.

Hartley added: “Goodwillie is a danger – he’s one of the best players in the league. He causes teams problems so we need to be aware of him.

“Danny always has his teams well set up, well-drilled. They got a good result in their last home game against Alloa but we’re well-prepared.”

The Cove boss also confirmed the departure of midfielder Broque Watson was down to a lack of game-time.

The 22-year-old former Celtic trainee was allowed to leave for League Two side Stranraer this week after 18 months at Cove.

He added: “He’s not played a lot. He needs to play at his age. He’s a good character and a bubbly person but we’ve found it hard to get him any games.”

Hartley had already planned to strengthen his forward options prior to Watson’s departure and will continue to look for options.

He said: “Whether anything will happen before the deadline, at this moment in time I’d say no. But we’ve still got another month for loans.

“It’s been difficult. We’re not just taking someone in for the sake of it.”

Cove will have Fraser Fyvie back available after suspension.

