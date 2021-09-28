Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021
Sport / Football

Stuart Ross reflects on sparkling time in charge of St Duthus alongside brother, Andrew

By Paul Chalk
September 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Stuart and Andrew Ross won two trophies while in charge of St Duthus.
Stuart and Andrew Ross won two trophies while in charge of St Duthus.

Stuart Ross admits the time was right for him and brother Andrew to leave the hot-seats at St Duthus this week – and tips a strong future for the North Caledonian League club.

The highly respected duo resigned from their positions as co-managers on Monday, following hot on the heels of the weekend’s 3-2 defeat by leaders Loch Ness.

Their latest loss saw Saints slide to eighth spot after their first five fixtures and coaches Alan Geegan and Justin Rogers take over until a successor is found.

The Ross siblings, who recently took charge of St Duthus for their 100th game, had spent over five years leading the team and secured top four finishes in the last two years as well as winning the Caledonian and Football Times Cup in 2017/18 and 2019/20 respectively.

Ross explained that a further family connection was in mind when they opted to blow the final whistle on a successful time in charge of the club as it sets long-term sights on reaching the Highland League via the pyramid play-offs.

He said: “We set out to reinstate North Caledonian League football to Tain after not having it for many years.

“There is a personal link to it as well. My father, Tommy, sadly passed away last year with dementia. We grew up in Tain and in the 1990s my dad ran the team.

“The pitch the team plays on now is the one my dad fought to get control of for Tain St Duthus, which is Grant Park.

“My dad had it all laid out and seeded, but football just died away in Tain. They used it the last time they were in the North Caley, but it wasn’t really St Duthus’ park.

“The main idea for myself and Andrew was to complete what dad had started. I think we, along with chairman Niall Harkiss and the committee, is we have set the foundations for the club moving forward.”

Highland League is long-term goal

Ross explained that all the building blocks are in place for their successor to come in and drive the club on.

He added: “We have left a good, young squad for someone else to take the baton on. Hopefully, they can take the club to the next level.

“All the foundations are there and we have ownership of the park on a 25-year lease from Highland Council. We are now aiming towards that sixth tier ultimately and to eventually reach the Highland League.

“Andrew and I just felt we had taken the team as far as we could. We have had many rebuilds and had many good teams. On the back of that, Highland League clubs have come in for players. This was our third straight years of rebuilding and it’s quite hard going. This was maybe a bridge too far.”

Silver linings in wins over Golspie

Ross is delighted they were able to secure two trophies, with victories over rivals Golspie still fresh in the memory.

He said: “The first year we were in operation, we reached a cup final against Orkney, who were well established a few years in the North Caley. We arguably should have won the game, but it set the tone.

“We had two really good cup finals wins. One was up in Golspie, beating Goslpie in their own backyard in 2017.

“The most memorable was against Golspie in Brora when we were 1-0 down at half-time and we came back to win 3-2. That was a great achievement.

“We had some great games with Golspie that season, but that final stands out. I’ve had messages from a few of the boys this week saying that was the highight.

“We also finished second in the league during the pandemic. It’s been a heck of a journey and met some great people along the way. We’re glad we’ve done it.”

Ross also admitted the time-wise, it has been a “massive commitment”.

Saints are in league action this Saturday when they travel to third-placed Invergordon, one week before they host Alness United in their bid to climb the division.

