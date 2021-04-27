German Shepherd found safe after running down A90

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police were called to the A90 on Tuesday afternoon after a dog was seen running down the dual carriageway towards Dundee.

Police Scotland attended the incident at the A90 near Powrie Brae this afternoon following reports of a German Shepherd running towards Dundee on the busy road.

After attending the scene officers were unable to locate the dog, but it was later confirmed it had been found safely.

A post on the Facebook page Missing Pets Dundee and Angus had urged motorists to keep an eye out, with a later update saying it had been found safely and was at a local vet.

The group said the dog had been found and handed to a local vet, and someone was on their way to collect him.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A German Shepherd was reported running on live carriageway of the A90 at Powrie Brae around 12.25pm today.”