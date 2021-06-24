Dundee and Kirkcaldy Race for Life Events back for 2021 and there’s a discount if you sign up now

Race for Life events in Dundee and Kirkcaldy are back this year and runners can sign up now.

Covid put paid to all of last year’s races but the popular events will return later this summer with social distancing measures in place.

Organised by Cancer Research UK, money raised will help scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Around 32,400 people in Scotland are diagnosed with cancer every year and half of all people born in the UK after 1960 will get the disease.

What will this year’s event include?

The Race for Life events mark the start of the charity’s fight back from the impact of the pandemic.

And anyone who signs up between now and July 4 can claim 30% off the entry fee by using the code RFLJUNE30.

The Kirkcaldy event takes place at Beveridge Park on August 22, while the Dundee one is at Camperdown Park on September 12.

Both will include Pretty Muddy, a mud-splatted obstacle courses for both adults and kids.

There will also be a Race for Life 3K, 5K or 10K for all ages and abilities in Kirkcaldy.

However, in Dundee only the 3K and the 5K are available.

Lisa Adams, Cancer Research UK spokeswoman in Scotland said: “Race for Life offers the perfect opportunity for people across Scotland to run, walk or jog and raise money for life-saving research.

“All 400 mass participation Race for Life events across the UK were cancelled last year to protect the country’s health during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So this year, more than ever, we need people to enter the Race for Life – for the people we love, for the people we’ve lost and for the one in two of us who will get cancer.”

The events raise millions of pounds every year.

Race for Life events will be Covid-safe

This year, people will be asked to run alone or in small, socially distanced groups.

Hand sanitiser will also be provided with participants encouraged to use is before and after the event.

Lisa added: “We’ll ask participants to respect social distancing before, during and after the event.

“But we promise our events will remain colourful, emotional and uplifting.

“The safety of our Race for Life participants is our absolute priority.

“This past year proves, more than any other, the value of investing in science and medical research and what can be achieved by working together.”

To enter, people can visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.

If any events are cancelled, participants will receive a full refund or they can choose to donate their fee to Cancer Research UK.