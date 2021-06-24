Tributes for Sarah Buick have flooded social media following the news the 24-year-old from Dundee had been found dead after going missing from the top of Ben Nevis.

Police confirmed the body of a woman had been found during searches of Ben Nevis, with Sarah Buick’s family informed.

Many from across Scotland have shared their sadness at the development after hope she could have been found after a missing person search was launched.

Scots took to social media to react to the development, sending their thoughts to Sarah’s family.

Many had been leaving comments on the final selfie Sarah had posted from the summit of Ben Nevis at 5am on Tuesday.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Scott Fitzgibbon said: “This is truly heartbreaking. May you rest in peace bonnie lass.”

Kerry Speed added: “Fly high beautiful girl you’ll always be in the hills you loved. Sorry for her family and friends.”

Messages to Sarah’s family and friends were also posted online.

Gill from Dundee said: “Oh Sarah…so sad. “Our thoughts are with Mum, Dad and family.”

Outdoor photographer Chris Townsend also shared his sadness after the police first confirmed a body had been found.

Hillwalker Fiona Campbell said Sarah’s death had reminded her of the dangers of the hills.

This happening to Sarah has brought it home to how dangerous the hills can be

She wrote: “Very sad to hear this, I’ve been thinking of Sarah since she went missing.

“Although I’m careful when I walk the Munros on my own, this happening to Sarah has brought it home to how dangerous the hills can be.

“Thinking of Sarah and her family.”

Others thanked the emergency services and rescue teams who had helped search for Sarah, who lived in Dundee.

“So sad to read this. Thoughts are with her family and friends and all those who helped to find her,” one person wrote.

A second person said: “How awful for those who have worked to try and save her. I hope they are being cared for too.”

A third person said: “I am so very sorry to hear this. May she rest in peace.”

“Not the outcome we had hoped for but glad she has been found and her family can take the next step, thinking of all her family and friends,” another added.

Police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances and Sarah’s family had been informed.

A spokesman said: “The body of a woman has been found during searches on Ben Nevis.

“She is yet to be formally identified. However, the family of missing person Sarah Buick, 24, from Dundee who was reported missing in the area on Tuesday June 22 has been informed.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”