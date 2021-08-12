Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Return to prison for intoxicated driver who once tortured a judge in midnight raid

By Ross Gardiner
August 12, 2021, 10:00 am Updated: August 12, 2021, 12:55 pm
Geoffrey Williamson has been jailed and banned from the road.
Geoffrey Williamson has been jailed and banned from the road.

An intoxicated driver who attacked police apprehending him in Meigle has been jailed for almost a year.

Geoffrey Williamson, who once tortured a retired sheriff in a midnight siege, was reported to police after being seen staggering out of his black Peugeot van in the Perthshire village on November 4.

Williamson, of Ackergill Crescent in Wick, was reported to police after driving erratically in east Perthshire.

Geoffrey Williamson, at Perth Sheriff Court.

At Perth Sheriff Court, Depute Fiscal David Currie said: “At around 4.40pm, drivers witnessed a black Peugeot van travelling into the gateway in Meigle.

“All witnesses were of the opinion that the vehicle was being driven erratically.

“They witnessed the driver struggling to park.”

Williamson eventually brought the vehicle to a standstill and entered a property in Glebeway.

“The accused was seen to be staggering between the vehicle and the address,” Mr Currie said.

“He almost fell on two occasions.”

Alarmed by his condition, witnesses contacted police.

Violent struggle

When they arrived, Williamson staggered towards the front door and fell into bins, before stumbling into officers.

Police concluded that the 44-year-old was under the influence of drink or drugs.

Williamson identified himself as the driver but refused to provide a breath sample or a saliva sample.

He was arrested and began lashing out, punching one of the special constables to the face and kicking his shins.

The officer with whom Williamson had “struggled violently” was left hurt but not in need of medical attention.

Handcuffed Williamson was taken to Bell Street Station in Dundee, arriving shortly after 6pm, where he again was uncooperative, refusing to provide a blood sample to officers.

A doctor at the station was so concerned about Williamson’s condition, he was taken to Ninewells Hospital for checks.

Still in cuffs, Williamson attempted to kick the head of PC Russell Duffy, who was accompanying him.

He admitted to driving while unfit, failing to provide a breath sample, take a drug test or provide a blood sample and assaulting officers in Meigle and at Ninewells.

Significant drug problem

Williamson’s defence solicitor Steve Lafferty explained Williamson surrendered his license after sobering up.

He said: “These are serious offences.

“Shortly after this incident, he realised he had a significant drug problem he needed to get a handle of.

“He regards this episode as an impetus to change.”

Sheriff Gillian Wade sentenced Williamson to 46 weeks behind bars and banned him from the road for three years and three months.

She said: “There really is no excuse for your behaviour.

“I take a grim view of all of your offences.

“There is no alternative to custody.”

Tortured judge

In 2001, Williamson was jailed for playing his part in a brutal armed robbery targeting former Sheriff Ewen Stewart in Wick.

The retired judge, who lived alone, was repeatedly cut, beaten and then tied up and gagged before a pillowcase was pulled over his face.

Williamson was handed a five-year prison sentence after admitting slashing, kicking, and punching the 74-year-old to his severe injury, as well as tying him up and gagging him.

The sheriff was tied in agony for seven hours before being discovered by a paperboy.

He spent six days in hospital and had four lacerations on his face after being repeatedly slashed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]