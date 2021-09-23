Police ‘urgent’ appeal to trace missing Dundee man believed to have driven to Glencoe

Police are looking for a missing Dundee man who they believe has driven to a Highland beauty spot.

Alan Taylor was reported missing from South Tay Street in Dundee on Tuesday afternoon.

He was believed to have been driving his grey Fiat Punto – registration plate TN07 OWK – which was discovered in the Glencoe area today.

Mr Taylor is described as being around 5ft 7ins, of slim build and with short greying hair and glasses.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward “urgently”.

They are keen to hear from people who may have seen his grey Fiat Punto in Glencoe, the West Highland Way, the Lost Valley or Aonach Eagach.

In a statement, the force said: “We are appealing for information to trace 57-year-old Alan Taylor, who has been reported missing from Dundee and is believed to have made his way to the Glencoe area.

“Officers are appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward urgently.

“They are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they have seen him or his Fiat Punto in any of the following areas: Glencoe, the West Highland Way, the Lost Valley or Aonach Eagach.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident 1374 of September 21.