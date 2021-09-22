Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

Highest number of Covid deaths recorded across Scotland since March

By Lauren Taylor
September 22, 2021, 2:13 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Scotland has recorded highest number of Covid deaths since March.
Scotland has recorded highest number of Covid deaths since March.

Covid deaths across Scotland have hit their highest since March, today’s government figures have revealed.

There were 31 new reported deaths of people with the virus in the past day – the highest since March 3, when 35 deaths were recorded.

The majority of deaths were recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, however, one death was reported in Aberdeenshire and another in Argyll and Bute.

There were 1,076 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, and a further 82 in intensive care with the virus.

However, since yesterday the test positivity rate has decreased from 11.7% to 7.8% today.

Regional breakdown

In the past 24 hours there were 3,598 new cases of Covid reported across Scotland.

NHS Grampian recorded 301 new cases of the virus, with Aberdeenshire reporting 165 cases.

Aberdeen City recorded 109 new cases and Moray had 28 in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland reported 137 new cases of Covid and the Western Isles had 12.

Orkney recorded seven new cases of the virus, meanwhile Shetland only reported one.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccine roll-out, 4,163,235 people have received their first dose and 3,815,907 have received their second dose.

This means that 76.2% of people in Scotland have received their first dose and 69.85% of the population have received their second.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.