Highest number of Covid deaths recorded across Scotland since March

Covid deaths across Scotland have hit their highest since March, today’s government figures have revealed.

There were 31 new reported deaths of people with the virus in the past day – the highest since March 3, when 35 deaths were recorded.

The majority of deaths were recorded by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, however, one death was reported in Aberdeenshire and another in Argyll and Bute.

There were 1,076 people were in hospital with recently confirmed Covid, and a further 82 in intensive care with the virus.

However, since yesterday the test positivity rate has decreased from 11.7% to 7.8% today.

Regional breakdown

In the past 24 hours there were 3,598 new cases of Covid reported across Scotland.

NHS Grampian recorded 301 new cases of the virus, with Aberdeenshire reporting 165 cases.

Aberdeen City recorded 109 new cases and Moray had 28 in the past 24 hours.

NHS Highland reported 137 new cases of Covid and the Western Isles had 12.

Orkney recorded seven new cases of the virus, meanwhile Shetland only reported one.

Vaccine roll-out

As for the vaccine roll-out, 4,163,235 people have received their first dose and 3,815,907 have received their second dose.

This means that 76.2% of people in Scotland have received their first dose and 69.85% of the population have received their second.