Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 21st 2021 Show Links
News

Covid death recorded in Aberdeen as Scottish hospital figures reach new seven-month high

By Craig Munro
September 21, 2021, 3:11 pm Updated: September 21, 2021, 3:14 pm
Covid-19 vaccine
More than 3,200 people in Scotland received the first dose of a Covid vaccine in the past 24 hours. Picture by Nick Potts/PA Wire

One death of a person with coronavirus in Aberdeen has been recorded in the past 24 hours, the latest government statistics show, as the number of people with Covid in Scottish hospitals hit a new seven-month high.

Across Scotland, there were 18 new reported deaths of people with the virus in the past day, four of whom were in Glasgow.

While the number of patients with Covid in intensive care units fell from 97 yesterday to 94 today, the total in hospital rose by 19 to 1,107 – the highest figure since February 22.

The total number of new cases in Scotland has continued its general downward trend over the past two weeks, falling to 2,870 after peaking at more than 7,000 on September 6.

Of those, 263 were recorded in the NHS Grampian health board area, while 115 were reported by NHS Highland. There were four new cases in the Western Isles, while Orkney reported two and Shetland recorded one.

There are 63 people in NHS Grampian hospitals with the virus, up from 60 yesterday but not quite matching the peak of 64 from Sunday. Of those 63 people, 10 are in the ICU.

In NHS Highland hospitals, meanwhile, there are 29 people with the virus which is the same as yesterday.

The country’s test positivity rate has jumped up from 10.8% yesterday to 11.7% today.

Vaccination figures show 3,222 people received their first dose in the past 24 hours, while 2,772 people received their second.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal News team

More from the Press and Journal