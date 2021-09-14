Man living beside ‘nightmare’ NC500 car park ‘just wants to live a normal life’ as ‘disrespectful’ tourists empty potties and damage his property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man living beside ‘nightmare’ NC500 car park ‘just wants to live a normal life’ as ‘disrespectful’ tourists empty potties and damage his property

By Kirstin Tait
September 14, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm

A man living beside a Highland beauty spot says he has been left with a “real twitch” as tourists “encroach” on his home.

Gary Clarke, who has lived beside the Whaligoe Steps in Ulbster, Caithness, for more than 20 years says that tourists using the residential car park have led to a “hygiene nightmare”.

Documenting the incidents on a dedicated blog, dog and human waste are just some of the issues the 49-year-old has warned of as homeowners are unable to park in their allocated spots due to a barrage of visitors during peak times.

He says the car park has never been intended for visitor use and while he has no objection to tourism, he calls for the Highland Council to implement the adequate facilities – including a new car park, signposting and toilets.

But the local council say they have no plans to extend parking in Ulbster, instead urging visitors to “enjoy their stay but leave no trace”.

The residential car park overflowing with visitors. Supplied by Gary Clarke.

Mr Clarke says the barrage of visitors “really took off” during the last four years as the NC500 continues to grow in popularity.

Already having one tourist knock down his garden wall with a campervan, Mr Clarke, an NHS relief worker says: “Whenever I open my front door there is either a campervan, car or a delivery truck turning around and narrowly missing the front of my home.

“I am not made of money, I am not a millionaire and I don’t want to have to spend months of my life chasing individuals or companies trying to get financial compensation or getting things repaired.

Locals are concerned about the copious amounts of traffic. Supplied by Gary Clarke.

“I want to live a normal life. It was never intended for hundreds of visitors – never mind thousands.”

He has called the current situation “nonsense” as hundreds of visitors plough into the car park, which has been designed for just five residents.

“There is a window where things get really hectic from mid-morning Friday right through until Tuesday.

“You’ve got traffic now mounting the curb outside the front door so what I am now worrying about are residents leaving the house when that happens.”

Since the influx of visitors, Mr Clarke has invested in outdoor lighting, CCTV and cones to stop people parking in his allotted bay.

CCTV reveals shocking acts

And after putting his CCTV to use, Mr Clarke has already captured a handful of shocking incidents.

Footage has both shown a man emptying a potty containing human waste while another visitor removed the cones protecting Mr Clarke’s allocated car parking space.

“Not everyone is being considerate and respectful,” he says, as he admits the extent the issue is having on his mental health.

CCTV footage shows a tourist dumping waste over the fence. Supplied by Gary Clarke.

“I am pacing around from Friday to Tuesday with a real twitch looking out of a window seeing these big campervans just briefly blocking out the light coming through my kitchen window.

“It is just too intense now. You feel that the outside world is encroaching on your home space and you then feel claustrophobic, suffocated and I am not happy.

“I cant use my parking space for 99% of my time, I park in my mother’s drive way which is located half a mile up the road because I am being boxed in or there are cases where I can’t get my car out of my space.

The man has also called for ‘no overnight parking’ signs as tourists camping outside his home leave him feeling intimidated.

“I am asking ‘who are these people are and what is going on here, where is my consideration and my safety?’ – I don’t know who they are and they are parking next to my house, I feel intimidated.

The Whaligoe Steps. Ulbster. Supplied by Gary Clarke.

“I live in a rural hamlet, I am not used to civilisation encroaching my area.”

A spokeswoman for the Highland Council said: “Residents experiencing obstruction or damage to their property or vehicles should contact the Police on 101.

“We urge visitors to the region to enjoy their stay but to ‘leave no trace’. Sadly, a minority continue to take no responsibility for their own actions.

“In these cases, officers from Highland Council’s Environmental Health work with Police Scotland and SEPA to take appropriate enforcement action.

“This may include using fixed penalty notice powers under fly-tipping legislation which can result in a £200 fixed penalty notice being issued to offenders. The Council has no immediate plans to extend parking at Ulbster.”

