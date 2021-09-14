Man living beside ‘nightmare’ NC500 car park ‘just wants to live a normal life’ as ‘disrespectful’ tourists empty potties and damage his property

A man living beside a Highland beauty spot says he has been left with a “real twitch” as tourists “encroach” on his home.

Gary Clarke, who has lived beside the Whaligoe Steps in Ulbster, Caithness, for more than 20 years says that tourists using the residential car park have led to a “hygiene nightmare”.

Documenting the incidents on a dedicated blog, dog and human waste are just some of the issues the 49-year-old has warned of as homeowners are unable to park in their allocated spots due to a barrage of visitors during peak times.

He says the car park has never been intended for visitor use and while he has no objection to tourism, he calls for the Highland Council to implement the adequate facilities – including a new car park, signposting and toilets.

But the local council say they have no plans to extend parking in Ulbster, instead urging visitors to “enjoy their stay but leave no trace”.

Mr Clarke says the barrage of visitors “really took off” during the last four years as the NC500 continues to grow in popularity.

Already having one tourist knock down his garden wall with a campervan, Mr Clarke, an NHS relief worker says: “Whenever I open my front door there is either a campervan, car or a delivery truck turning around and narrowly missing the front of my home.

“I am not made of money, I am not a millionaire and I don’t want to have to spend months of my life chasing individuals or companies trying to get financial compensation or getting things repaired.

“I want to live a normal life. It was never intended for hundreds of visitors – never mind thousands.”

He has called the current situation “nonsense” as hundreds of visitors plough into the car park, which has been designed for just five residents.

“There is a window where things get really hectic from mid-morning Friday right through until Tuesday.

“You’ve got traffic now mounting the curb outside the front door so what I am now worrying about are residents leaving the house when that happens.”

Since the influx of visitors, Mr Clarke has invested in outdoor lighting, CCTV and cones to stop people parking in his allotted bay.

CCTV reveals shocking acts

And after putting his CCTV to use, Mr Clarke has already captured a handful of shocking incidents.

Footage has both shown a man emptying a potty containing human waste while another visitor removed the cones protecting Mr Clarke’s allocated car parking space.

“Not everyone is being considerate and respectful,” he says, as he admits the extent the issue is having on his mental health.

“I am pacing around from Friday to Tuesday with a real twitch looking out of a window seeing these big campervans just briefly blocking out the light coming through my kitchen window.

“It is just too intense now. You feel that the outside world is encroaching on your home space and you then feel claustrophobic, suffocated and I am not happy.

“I cant use my parking space for 99% of my time, I park in my mother’s drive way which is located half a mile up the road because I am being boxed in or there are cases where I can’t get my car out of my space.

The man has also called for ‘no overnight parking’ signs as tourists camping outside his home leave him feeling intimidated.

“I am asking ‘who are these people are and what is going on here, where is my consideration and my safety?’ – I don’t know who they are and they are parking next to my house, I feel intimidated.

“I live in a rural hamlet, I am not used to civilisation encroaching my area.”

A spokeswoman for the Highland Council said: “Residents experiencing obstruction or damage to their property or vehicles should contact the Police on 101.

“We urge visitors to the region to enjoy their stay but to ‘leave no trace’. Sadly, a minority continue to take no responsibility for their own actions.

“In these cases, officers from Highland Council’s Environmental Health work with Police Scotland and SEPA to take appropriate enforcement action.

“This may include using fixed penalty notice powers under fly-tipping legislation which can result in a £200 fixed penalty notice being issued to offenders. The Council has no immediate plans to extend parking at Ulbster.”