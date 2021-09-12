Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No surprise’ UK Government scrapped vaccine passports says SPFL chief Neil Doncaster

By Press Association
September 12, 2021, 10:49 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

The chief executive of Scotland’s professional football league (SPFL) has said it is “no surprise” the UK Government has scrapped plans for vaccine passports.

Neil Doncaster stopped short of calling for the same to happen in Scotland, saying he “respects” the view of the Scottish Parliament which voted earlier this week to bring vaccine passports in for nightclubs and larger events from October 1.

This includes outdoor events of more than 10,000, which will cover football matches involving larger clubs.

However, Mr Doncaster told BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show the SPFL is “concerned” about the practicalities of delivering the scheme and said spot-checking is the only way it can be done.

He said: “We did make it clear that when the idea of vaccine passports was first mooted that we thought it was difficult concept.

“It’s no surprise, certainly, to see the announcement this morning by the UK Government that the plans for vaccine passports will be scrapped.”

“We certainly had huge concerns about how practical they are in the context of an outdoor environment where frankly there is very little, if any, evidence that an outdoor environment, people gathering in those environments, helps to spread the virus.”

He added: “Now that it’s been voted through our concern that is however it is implemented it has to be practically achievable.”

Mr Doncaster is calling for spot checks on fans rather than blanket inspections of vaccine certification, warning that the latter would risk “disorder” as fans become frustrated since most turn up shortly before kick-off.

He said: “I think it can work but I think spot-checking is frankly the only practical reality because if you are expecting football clubs to vaccine passport check 30,000 or 40,000 people in the minutes before kick-off, that’s simply not going to happen.

“It can’t happen.

“I don’t think it’s achievable, realistically.”

