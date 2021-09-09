Teen dad who stabbed friend eight times locked up for 27 months

A teen dad who left his friend seriously injured after stabbing him eight times was told he was “fortunate” not to be facing a murder charge as he was locked up for more than two years.

The 17-year-old was sentenced to 27 months detention for the attack on his teen victim who sustained a lacerated liver during the incient and had to be treated in the high dependency unit.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to being under the age of 18, told his 17-year-old victim during the attack “if you die, it is your fault”.

His sentencing hearing was held at the High Court in Inverness, and was the first time the high court had sat in the city for several years.

The judge turned down a media application to identify the 17-year-old accused after both advocate depute Chris Fyffe and defence counsel Niall McCluskey opposed the motion.

Among the reasons cited for refusal was the potential for victimisation, and the circumstances of the case where there was provocation.

‘You are fortunate you are not facing murder charge’

Paramedics found the injured boy with the attacker still nearby covered in blood at the house in Inverness.

The assailant pleaded guilty to assaulting him to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

He had initially faced a charge of attempted murder.

Backdating the sentence to August 19 when Lord Mulholland remanded him in custody, and the judge told him: “You armed yourself with a large kitchen knife and stabbed your friend eight times, twice on the body and lacerating his liver – an organ essential for life. His life was in danger and you are fortunate you are not facing a charge of murder.

“The report states that you feel well liked when you offend. The hospitals and morgue are full of people who tried to live up to their hard man reputation.”

‘You need to learn your lesson’

Lord Mulholland accepted there was provocation in this case and advised the teenager to avail himself of the rehabilitation opportunities while on detention. He also told him to stay away from intoxicants on his release.

he said: “You need to learn your lesson to turn your life around. It is not too late but it is your responsibility and yours alone.”

The court had previously been told the pair had been at a house on June 9, 2020 with others including a mutual female friend.

The young woman at the house later told police the boys had been fighting before the attacker stabbed his friend with a kitchen knife.

He told his victim: “This is what you get for speaking to me like that. If you die, it is your fault.”

‘There is hope for the future’

The injured boy ended up being treated in a high dependency unit spending a number of nights in hospital.

Defence solicitor Niall McCluskey said last month his client, who was only 16 at the time, “saw red” amid claims his friend assaulted him first.

The advocate said at sentencing of his client: “He sustained injuries, there was provocation and he was under the influence of drink and drugs, as was the complainer.

“But there is hope for the future. There are concerns about his immaturity but he has expressed remorse and regret.”

