Young dad stabbed pal eight times and said: ‘If you die, it is your fault’

A 17-year-old dad has been locked up after brutally stabbing his friend eight times with a kitchen knife.

The teenager turned on his victim – also aged 17 – stating: “If you die, it is your fault.”

Emergency crews found the stricken boy with the attacker still nearby covered in blood at the house in Inverness.

The young thug admitted assaulting his friend to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.