Four horses dead after A9 crash in Perthshire

Four horses have died after a crash on the A9 south of Perth.

The road was closed for seven hours north of Aberuthven on Tuesday.

Two lorries – one carrying the animals – were involved in the collision, which happened at around 2.45pm.

Two horses died at the scene and another two had to be euthanised.

Emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the scene at Cairney Brae.

The condition of drivers has not been confirmed but it is understood no humans died in the crash.

The road was shut northbound until 9.30pm.

Traffic was held on the southbound carriage for a short time to assist emergency services.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.45pm on Tuesday August 24, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving two lorries on the A9 at Cairney Brae, near Perth.

“Police, fire and Ambulance attended and two men from one of the lorries were taken by Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

“One of the lorries was carrying four horses.

“We can confirm that two of the horses died and two had to be euthanised by vets.

“The road was closed until around 9.30pm.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said on Tuesday: “We received a call at 2.44pm to attend a road traffic collision on the A9.

“We dispatched our special operations team, an air ambulance and two ambulances to the scene.”