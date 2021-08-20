Man threatened to eat three people at Nairn bus station

A north man who threatened to eat three people queuing for a bus has been given a chance by a sheriff to comply with a community order.

John Stewart, 35, carried out the offence at Nairn bus station on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Stewart appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday where he was handed a community payback order and told if he didn’t comply he would be jailed.

He had admitted threatening behaviour towards the three people at the bus station and spitting at them.

Stewart also pleaded guilty to a breach of a police bail undertaking not to enter an address in Lochdhu Gate, Nairn.

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans told the court: “He was aware that one of the three people had vandalised his mother’s home and he reacted.”

‘He realises this is not the way to behave’

Mr Gowans added: “He is 35 now, is getting his own house and realises that this is not the way to behave.”

Stewart was placed on a one year community payback order with a requirement to have alcohol and drug treatment.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Stewart, of Queen Street, Nairn: “This was quite unpleasant whether or not there was a background of vandalism.

“It is not the way to behave in a public place. It seems you have finally got to the point of growing up so I will give you the chance.”

But the sheriff warned Stewart if he didn’t comply with the order, he would be jailed for a full 12 months.