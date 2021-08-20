Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man threatened to eat three people at Nairn bus station

By David Love
August 20, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
John Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court for sentencing.
A north man who threatened to eat three people queuing for a bus has been given a chance by a sheriff to comply with a community order.

John Stewart, 35, carried out the offence at Nairn bus station on Christmas Eve in 2019.

Stewart appeared for sentencing at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday where he was handed a community payback order and told if he didn’t comply he would be jailed.

He had admitted threatening behaviour towards the three people at the bus station and spitting at them.

Stewart also pleaded guilty to a breach of a police bail undertaking not to enter an address in Lochdhu Gate, Nairn.

Defence solicitor Rory Gowans told the court: “He was aware that one of the three people had vandalised his mother’s home and he reacted.”

‘He realises this is not the way to behave’

Mr Gowans added: “He is 35 now, is getting his own house and realises that this is not the way to behave.”

Stewart was placed on a one year community payback order with a requirement to have alcohol and drug treatment.

Sheriff Gary Aitken told Stewart, of Queen Street, Nairn: “This was quite unpleasant whether or not there was a background of vandalism.

“It is not the way to behave in a public place. It seems you have finally got to the point of growing up so I will give you the chance.”

But the sheriff warned Stewart if he didn’t comply with the order, he would be jailed for a full 12 months.

